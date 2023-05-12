What is PaLM 2, Google’s new language model after Bard?

A few days ago, search engine giant Google made its ambitious AI language model, Bard, publicly available in over 180 countries. We have covered the step-by-step guide on how to use Google’s Bard AI. After the announcement, the giant has come up with yet another innovative and creative model, PaLM 2.

Today, we’re introducing our latest PaLM model, PaLM 2, which builds on our fundamental research and our latest infrastructure. It’s highly capable at a wide range of tasks and easy to deploy. We’re announcing more than 25 products and features powered by PaLM 2 today. #GoogleIO — Google (@Google) May 10, 2023

PaLM 2 is the latest step in our decade-long journey to bring AI in responsible ways to billions of people. It builds on progress made by two world-class research teams, the Brain team and @DeepMind. — Google (@Google) May 10, 2023

What is PaLM 2?

PaLM 2 is a large language model (LLM) developed by Google AI. It is a successor to PaLM, which was announced in 2022. PaLM 2 is trained on a massive dataset of text and code. Google says that this model was trained in over 200 languages and 20 programming languages. The model is capable of performing a variety of tasks, including solving arithmetic problems, coding, and language translation.

What can PaLM 2 do?

PaLM 2 is already being used to power Bard AI and has already learned to perform many kinds of tasks. Some of these tasks include:

Natural language understanding, generation, and translation: PaLM 2 can understand and generate natural language, including text, code, and other forms of human communication. It can understand, generate, and translate over 200 languages.

Code generation: PaLM 2 can also generate code in a variety of programming languages, including Python, Java, and C++.

Audio, video, and image generation : Not only PaLM 2 can translate languages and write codes, but it can also create and produce audio, videos, and even images.

Reasoning : PaLM 2 can reason about the world and make logical inferences.

Summarization : PaLM 2 can summarise texts and create concise and informative summaries.

Question answering: The model is also capable of answering questions in a comprehensive and informative way, even if they are open-ended, challenging, or strange.

Understanding idioms and grammar nuances : The model also understands idioms, phrases, and colloquial expressions and interprets them accordingly.

PaLM 2 is a powerful tool that has the potential to revolutionise the way we interact with computers. It is still under development, but it has already learned to perform many kinds of tasks that were previously thought impossible for machines. As PaLM 2 continues to develop, it is likely to become even more powerful and versatile.

Here is the official video from Google explaining about PaLM 2 and its capabilities: