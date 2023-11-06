Air Quality Index (AQI): What Is Stage IV GRAP Implemented In Delhi-NCR?

Delhi Air Pollution: The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) on November 5, 2023, invoked Stage IV of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) in Delhi-NCR within effect immediately in an attempt to curb air pollution and prevent further deterioration of air quality. Delhi's air quality index (AQI) has been recorded in the 'severe plus' category with AQI exceeding the 450 mark.

An official notification issued by CAQM read, "Keeping in view the prevailing trend of air quality and in an effort to prevent further deterioration of air quality in the region, the Sub-Committee today has taken the call to invoke all actions as envisaged under Stage-IV of GRAP 'Severe+' Air Quality (Delhi's AQI > 450), with immediate effect in the entire NCR. This is in addition to the preventive and restrictive actions mentioned under Stage 1, Stage II, and Stage III of GRAP."

According to the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC), the national capital also experiences a peak in air pollution due to an increase in stubble-burning incidents in Punjab and Haryana. On November 5, 2023, the Indian Agricultural Research Institute reported 4,160 farm fires in northern India, the highest for the season. Punjab alone recorded 3,230 stubble-burning incidents.

What is GRAP Stage 4?

Stage IV of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) is an eight-point action plan containing emergency measures that are implemented in the Delhi-NCR region when air quality levels reach severe levels.

The GRAP is a four-stage plan, with Stage IV being the most severe. The GRAP stages are implemented based on the Air Quality Index (AQI) in the region concerned. A higher AQI indicates worse air quality.

There are four stages under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP):

Stage I (AQI 201-300)

Stage II (AQI 301-400)

Stage III (AQI 401-450)

Stage IV (AQI > 450)

What are the GRAP Stage 4 measures?

According to the 8-point action plan, "NCR State Governments / GNCTD to take a decision on allowing public, municipal and private offices to work on 50 per cent strength and the rest to work from home. State Governments may consider additional emergency measures like the closure of colleges/ educational institutions non-emergency and closure commercial of activities, permitting running of vehicles on odd-even basis of registration numbers etc,"

As per the 8-point action plan as per Stage IV of GRAP issued by the government, the steps to be implemented are:

Stop entry of truck traffic into Delhi (except for trucks carrying essential commodities/providing essential services and all LNG/CNG/electric trucks).



Do not permit LCVs registered outside Delhi, other than EVs/CNG/BS-VI diesel, to enter Delhi, except those carrying essential commodities/providing essential services.



Ban on plying of Delhi registered diesel operated Medium Goods Vehicles (MGVs) and Heavy Goods Vehicles (HGVs) in Delhi, except those carrying essential commodities/providing essential services.



Ban C&D activities also in linear public projects such as highways, roads, flyovers, overbridges, power transmission, pipelines, etc.



NCT State Govts. and GNCTD may make a decision to discontinue physical classes even for Classes VI to IX and Class XI and conduct lessons in an online mode.



NCR State Governments/GNCTD to take a decision on allowing public, municipal and private officers to work on 50% strength and the rest to work from home.



Central Government may take appropriate decision on permitting work from home for employees in Central Government offices.



State Governments may consider additional emergency measures like closure of colleges/ educational institutions and closure of non-emergency commercial activities, permitting running vehicles on odd-even basis registration numbers, etc.

Why is GRAP Stage 4 significant?

The Stage IV GRAP measures are designed to reduce air pollution levels and protect the health of the public. The measures are crucial for protecting vulnerable populations, such as children, the elderly, and people with respiratory conditions.

The Stage IV GRAP measures have been shown to be effective in reducing air pollution levels. For example, a study by the Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur found that the Stage IV GRAP measures implemented in 2016-17 led to a 25% reduction in PM2.5 levels in Delhi.

What is the Air Quality Index (AQI)? The Air Quality Index (AQI) is a colour-coded scale used to report air quality on a daily basis. It is calculated using the concentration of five major pollutants: particulate matter (PM10 and PM2.5), ozone (O3), nitrogen dioxide (NO2), sulfur dioxide (SO2), and carbon monoxide (CO). The AQI is divided into six categories, from "Good" to "Hazardous." The AQI is a tool that can be used to help people understand the air quality in their area and the potential health risks associated with that air quality. It can also be used to track changes in air quality over time and to compare air quality in different areas. What are the major air pollutants that affect AQI? These air pollutants can cause a variety of health problems, including headaches, dizziness, nausea, respiratory problems, heart disease, and cancer. The five major air pollutants that affect the AQI are: Particulate matter (PM): PM is a mixture of solid particles and liquid droplets found in the air. PM can come from various sources, including vehicle emissions, industrial emissions, and construction sites. Ozone (O3): O3 is a gas that forms when sunlight reacts with pollutants in the air. Nitrogen dioxide (NO2): NO2 is a gas that is emitted from vehicles, power plants, and industrial facilities. Sulfur dioxide (SO2): SO2 is a gas that is emitted from power plants and industrial facilities. Carbon monoxide (CO): CO is a gas that is emitted from vehicles and other combustion sources.

PM is a mixture of solid particles and liquid droplets found in the air. PM can come from various sources, including vehicle emissions, industrial emissions, and construction sites. Ozone (O3): O3 is a gas that forms when sunlight reacts with pollutants in the air.

O3 is a gas that forms when sunlight reacts with pollutants in the air. Nitrogen dioxide (NO2): NO2 is a gas that is emitted from vehicles, power plants, and industrial facilities.

NO2 is a gas that is emitted from vehicles, power plants, and industrial facilities. Sulfur dioxide (SO2): SO2 is a gas that is emitted from power plants and industrial facilities.

SO2 is a gas that is emitted from power plants and industrial facilities. Carbon monoxide (CO): CO is a gas that is emitted from vehicles and other combustion sources.

