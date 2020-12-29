What is Inner Line Permit and its Significance?

Why in News?

Meghalaya’s civil society groups have started demanding again for the Inner Line Permit for their state which was prevalent in the British Era. Recently the Union Home mInister on his visit to Manipur highlighted the importance of ILP. Earlier as the Government wanted to pass the Citizenship Amendment Bill, the concept of Inner Line Permit had been part of the conversation. Also, the Union Home Minister Amit Shah assured the citizens that the Bill would provide protection to the states where the Inner Line Permit (ILP) is applicable.

What is Inner Line Permit, ILP?

It is a concept brought up by the colonial rulers. The Inner Line used to separate the tribal-populated hill areas in the North-Eastern parts of India from the Great Indian Plains.

Indian citizens from other areas need an Inner Line Permit (ILP), to enter and stay for any period in these areas.

Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland and Mizoram are protected by the Inner Line. Manipur was added later. The concept has its origins in the Bengal Eastern Frontier Regulation Act (BEFR), 1873.

Thus Inner Line Permit is a document required by the citizens outside of the protected states to enter and stay in the area for some time.

Aim of ILP

As per the Rajya Sabha, the main aim of the ILP system is to prevent any settlement of other Indian citizens within the States where the ILP regime is prevalent. This is done to protect the indigenous/tribal population of that area.

How does CAA affect the ILP system?

The Citizenship Amendment Act, CAA, relaxes the eligibility criteria for some specific categories of migrants from three countries who seek Indian citizenship. It exempts a few categories of areas which includes all those protected by the Inner Line system.

During the protests that were being held against it, the Adaptation of Laws (Amendment) Order, 2019, amended the BEFR, 1873, extending it to Manipur and parts of Nagaland that were not earlier protected by ILP.

About ILP and how it works

Currently, four Northeastern states are covered, namely, Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram, Manipur and Nagaland. ILP determines both the duration of stay and the areas allowed to be accessed for any non-natives. The ILP is issued by the concerned state government and can be availed both by applying online or in person.

Significance :

The ILP is considered the only mechanism to put control of the influx in the state. Influx is considered dangerous as it could upset the fragile demographic balance of the tribals of Meghalaya. The indigenous tribes living in the hill areas would regularly be in contact with the outsiders leading to the gradual diminishing of their kind and culture

Inner Line Permit is required not only for the conservation of land but also for the culture of the tribes. It, however, is not a permanent solution to any problem of an influx in the North East states. However, the constitution gives the citizens free right to travel anywhere in India but the states where inner line permit is valid, the citizens require permission to enter and stay.

