What is Ladli Behna Yojana 2023? How to register?

The Ladli Bahna Yojana, initiated by Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, aims to empower women by enhancing their financial capabilities. The scheme was officially announced on January 28, 2023. According to its provisions, eligible women beneficiaries will receive Rs 1,000/- per month as financial assistance, amounting to a total of Rs 12,000/- per year. This scheme has been introduced to uplift women and support their independence, economically.

Ladli Behna Yojana 2023 Details

Here are the details of the MP government introduced scheme:

Scheme Name Madhya Pradesh Ladli Behna Yojana 2023 State Madhya Pradesh Launched in January 2023 Launched by CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan Applicable for Women Eligibility Married, unemployed women Age Limit 23-60 Years Financial Assistance Rs 1,000/- each month Ladli Behna Yojana Registration 2023 Status Registration Open Last Date of Registration Not Announced Official Website cmladlibahna.mp.gov.in

Eligibility for Ladli Behna Yojana 2023

Women who meet the following criteria will only be able to benefit from the scheme:

You must be a woman resident of Madhya Pradesh.

Your age must be between 23 and 60 years old.

You must be married, widowed, divorced, or abandoned.

You must NOT be a taxpayer or have permanent employment.

Your family income must not exceed INR 2.5 lpa.

How to register for MP Ladli Behna Yojana 2023?

Here are the steps to register for the MP government’s scheme for women:

Visit your nearest seva kendra or panchayat office to receive the form. Alternatively, you can visit the official portal and fill out the application form there.

Gather all of the required documents: Member I.D., Aadhar Card, and bank passbook.

Fill out the application form, attach the important documents, and submit.

If you have a hard copy of the application form, then you need to submit it to the panchayat office.

And you will be registered.

After successful registration, you will receive an application number. You can use the number to check your registration status on the portal. You will receive financial assistance from the government within the stipulated time.