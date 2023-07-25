What is Ladli Behna Yojana 2023? How to register?

The Madhya Pradesh government has introduced the Ladli Behna Yojana 2023 to empower the women of the state. As per the scheme, women beneficiaries will get financial assistance from the state government. Here is how you can register for it.
What is the Ladli Behna Yojana?
The Ladli Bahna Yojana, initiated by Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, aims to empower women by enhancing their financial capabilities. The scheme was officially announced on January 28, 2023. According to its provisions, eligible women beneficiaries will receive Rs 1,000/- per month as financial assistance, amounting to a total of Rs 12,000/- per year. This scheme has been introduced to uplift women and support their independence, economically. 

Ladli Behna Yojana 2023 Details

Here are the details of the MP government introduced scheme:

 

Scheme Name

Madhya Pradesh Ladli Behna Yojana 2023

State

Madhya Pradesh 

Launched in

January 2023

Launched by

CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Applicable for

Women

Eligibility

Married, unemployed women

Age Limit

23-60 Years

Financial Assistance 

Rs 1,000/- each month

Ladli Behna Yojana Registration 2023 Status

Registration Open

Last Date of Registration

Not Announced

Official Website

cmladlibahna.mp.gov.in

 

Eligibility for Ladli Behna Yojana 2023

Women who meet the following criteria will only be able to benefit from the scheme:

  • You must be a woman resident of Madhya Pradesh. 
  • Your age must be between 23 and 60 years old. 
  • You must be married, widowed, divorced, or abandoned. 
  • You must NOT be a taxpayer or have permanent employment. 
  • Your family income must not exceed INR 2.5 lpa. 

How to register for MP Ladli Behna Yojana 2023?

Here are the steps to register for the MP government’s scheme for women:

  • Visit your nearest seva kendra or panchayat office to receive the form. Alternatively, you can visit the official portal and fill out the application form there. 
  • Gather all of the required documents: Member I.D., Aadhar Card, and bank passbook. 
  • Fill out the application form, attach the important documents, and submit. 
  • If you have a hard copy of the application form, then you need to submit it to the panchayat office. 
  • And you will be registered. 

After successful registration, you will receive an application number. You can use the number to check your registration status on the portal. You will receive financial assistance from the government within the stipulated time. 

 
