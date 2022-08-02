What is Quick Reaction Fighting Vehicle (QRFV)? Know its features & interesting facts

QRFV: Tata Group’s arm for aerospace defense, Tata Advanced Systems Limited (TASL), transported an indigenously developed Quick Reaction Fighting Vehicle (QRFV) to the Indian Army. As per TATA, the advanced vehicle will enhance the operational capabilities of the Indian Army in future conflicts and war-like situations. As the inclusion of the Quick Reaction Fighting Vehicle strengthened the defence forces of the Indian Army, it has also proven that several initiatives taken by the Government of India for the development and manufacture of defence equipment in the country are on the right path of expansion.

TATA took to Twitter to share the achievement, “TASL has successfully delivered the Quick Reaction Fighting Vehicle to the Indian Army”.

Know more about the Quick Reaction Fighting Vehicle, its features, and why the inclusion of the vehicle is significant.

What is Quick Reaction Fighting Vehicle (QRFV)?

The TATA Quick Reaction Fighting Vehicle (QRFV) is an armoured personnel carrier with mine protection. QRFV comes in a 4x4 configuration.

The Quick Reaction Fighting Vehicle is developed to serve as a mine-proof troop transport vehicle and it is used by law enforcement forces as a special response vehicle to counter the insurgency.

QRFV, as per the TATA Advanced Systems, can be used as an escort protection vehicle as well. These vehicles are also claimed to be in service in various peacekeeping missions around the world as well as with the Indian Security Forces across the country.

TASL successfully delivers the QRFV (Quick Reaction Fighting Vehicle- Medium) to the Indian Army pic.twitter.com/vfEvRZYwAH — TATA Advanced Systems (TATA Aerospace & Defence) (@tataadvanced) July 25, 2022

Quick Reaction Fighting Vehicle Features

As per the manufacturer, these vehicles come with Stanag Level 4 blast protection offering protection from the explosives of 14 kg and 21 kg. Quick Reaction Fighting Vehicle can carry a total of 14 crew including the driver. QRFV can also carry a payload of up to two tons It churns out 240 hp peak power The run-flat inserted tires of Quick Reaction Fighting Vehicle ensure mobility across all the terrains. Other features of QRFV include ten firing ports and a 360-degree rotating turret on the vehicle’s roof.

QRFV: Interesting facts to know about TATA’s Quick Reaction Fighting Vehicle

The Quick Reaction Fighting Vehicle (QRFV) will improve the Indian Army’s operational capability during future battles.

In the last four years, from 2018-19 to 2021-22, the expenditure on defence procurement from foreign sources decreased from 46% of the total expenditure to 36% as a result of the steps implemented by the Central Government to promote the manufacture of the indigenous defence equipment.

The initial group of the Quick Reaction Fighting Vehicle (QRFV) was inducted by the former Chief of Army Staff General MM Naravane.

The Quick Reaction Fighting Vehicle, Ultra Long Range Observation System, Infantry Protected Mobility Vehicle, Monocoque Hull Multi-Role Mine Protected Armoured Vehicle, and the Ultra Long Range Observation System were all introduced by the Army Chief.

What is Quick Reaction Force?

A Quick Reaction Force, in the military science nomenclature, is an armed military unit capable of rapidly responding to developing situations, typically to assist the allied units in need of such assistance.

The military unit must be equipment ready to respond to any type of emergency, typically within ten minutes or less, however, based on the unit's standard operating procedures. Army Cavalry Units are frequently postured as quick reaction forces, with the main mission of security and reconnaissance. They are generally platoon sized in the military’s combat arms.

