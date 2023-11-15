What is the appropriate age of admission to Class 1?

Explainer

From this year, Delhi schools will be continuing to take in students to Class 1 who are under the age of 6. However, the recent letters to all the states from the Union government wanted something else, as they demanded the alignment of the age of entry to Class 1 with the novel National Education Policy 2020. In March 2022, the Union government expressed in the Lok Sabha that there are huge variations among the states relating to the age criteria on which students are admitted to Class 1. As of March 2022, there are 14 States and Union Territories that permit Class 1 admission to children who have not touched the age of 6.

In a situation like this, it is important to understand the right age for children to start their formal education from Class 1.

The New National Education Policy 2020's guideline on the minimum age of admission to Class 1 As per the new National Education Policy, there should be a "5+3+3+4" design for formal schooling. The policy guideline advocates this design which corresponds to the foundational years (age group 3-8 years), preparatory stage (age groups 8-11 years), middle stage (age groups 11-14 years), and secondary stage (age groups 14-18 years). Therefore, early childhood education, i.e. the pre-school education provided to the age group of 3 to 5 is also a part of formal schooling. Therefore, a child who wishes to get admitted to Class 1 should be 6 years old to become eligible, after finishing early childhood education for three years.

Are there any scientific studies to support this?