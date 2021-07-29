National Education Policy 2020: As NEP completes a year, PM Modi to address the nation and launch educational initiatives

Implemented on 29 July 2021, National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 completes one year today. On this occasion, Prime Minister Modi will address the nation at 4:30 p.m. today and will roll out multiple initiatives promised in the policy. However, initiatives such as the Higher Education Commission of India (HECI), the four-year undergraduate degree, and the common university entrance test will not be launched today as they are not ready yet.

The NEP, 2020 is a guiding philosophy for changing the learning landscape, making education holistic and for building strong foundations for an Aatmanirbhar Bharat. On 29th July, on the completion of 1 year of reforms under the NEP, PM Shri @narendramodi will address the nation. pic.twitter.com/uSLDb887Lg — Dharmendra Pradhan (@dpradhanbjp) July 26, 2021

Initiatives to be launched today

PM Narendra Modi will launch the academic bank of credit that will provide multiple entry/exit options for students in higher education, first-year engineering programmes in regional languages and guidelines for internationalization of higher education.

He will also launch Vidya Pravesh, a three-month play-based school preparation module for Grade 1 students, Indian sign language as a subject at the secondary level, NISHTHA 2.0, an integrated programme of teacher training designed by NCERT, SAFAL (structured assessment for analysing learning levels), a competency-based assessment framework for Grades 3, 5 and 8 in CBSE schools, and a website dedicated to artificial intelligence.

Furthermore, the National Digital Education Architecture (NDEAR) and the National Education Technology Forum (NETF) will also be launched.

How these initiatives will benefit students?

The Academic Bank of Credit which is to be rolled out today will benefit students in over 290 top institutions from the current academic year 2021-22 onwards. All the institutions in the top 100 of the National Institutional Ranking Framework or those who have achieved an A grade under the National Assessment and Accreditation Council will be allowed to participate in the credit transfer system.

Multidisciplinarity will also be issued today along with guidelines to allow a merger of institutions as well as to give students the choice of taking subjects such as social sciences, music and sports while pursuing engineering degrees, or even get a minor degree in emerging areas while majoring in a different subject.

Engineering degrees in regional languages in about 14 smaller institutions will be announced today by PM Modi.

Theme-based webinars

The Ministry of Education is also planning to organise eight theme-based webinars on the use of technology in education, multidisciplinary and holistic education, equity and inclusion, Indian knowledge system, languages, arts and culture, among others. The programme will be launched by Modi and would address the dignitaries.

About National Education Policy (NEP) 2020

The National Education Policy replaced the 34-year old National Policy on Education which was framed in the year 1986. It was approved by the Union Cabinet on 29 July 2020 in a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Modi.

A year ago, on this day under the leadership of Hon. PM @narendramodi, NEP2020– a visionary education policy of the 21st-century was launched with the aim to bring out the capabilities of each student, universalise education, build capacities and transform the learning landscape. — Dharmendra Pradhan (@dpradhanbjp) July 29, 2021

The new education policy aims to bring about transformational reforms in school and higher education systems to make India a global knowledge superpower.

New Education Policy 2020: Facts at a Glance

