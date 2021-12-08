Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

What is the difference between Repo Rate, Reverse Repo Rate and Marginal Standing Facility (MSF)?

Repo Rate, Reverse Repo Rate, Marginal Standing Facility are the parts of the Monetary Policy of India. The values of the three are set by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), Know the difference between the three below.
Created On: Dec 8, 2021 17:41 IST
Modified On: Dec 8, 2021 18:00 IST
The Reserve Bank of India has announced the monetary policy of India today. The key highlight was that the Repo rate and the Reverse Repo rates were kept unchanged at 4% and 3.35%. The Marginal Standing Facility (MSF) was also unchanged by RBI this time. Let us know the difference between the three terms, Repo Rate, Reverse Repo Rate and Marginal Standing Facility in the article below.  

The Repo Rate is a term used in short for Repurchase Agreement while the Reverse Repo Rate is the term for Reverse Repurchase Agreement. MSF stands for Marginal Standing Facility. 

The difference between the three can be seen in the table below

Repo Rate vs Reverse Repo Rate vs MSF: 

Repo Rate

Reverse Repo Rate

Marginal Standing Facility

Repo Rate is the rate at which the Central Bank grants loans to the commercial banks against government securities.

Reverse Repo Rate is the rate offered by the RBI to the banks that deposit funds with it.

Marginal Standing Facility (MSF) is a special window for commercial banks to borrow from the RBI against approved government securities.

Rate of interest in case of Repo rate is higher than the Reverse Repo Rate

The Reverse Repo rate has always a lower interest rate than the repo rate

The interest rate of MSF is higher than the Repo Rate

Repo Rate is there to meet short-term financial needs

Reverse Repo Rate reduces the overall supply of money in the economy

Marginal Standing facility leads to overnight lending to banks

Repo rate controls the inflation in the economy

Reverse Repo Rate controls the money supply in the economy

MSF controls the mismatch in short-term asset liability more effectively

A high repo rate means the cost of short-term money is high leading to slow down the economic growth

High Reverse Repo Rate means the money supply in the economy decreases as commercial banks deposit more surplus funds with RBI

High MSF means the Cost of borrowing overnight money would increase

The purpose of Repo Rate is to fulfil the deficiency of funds

The purpose of the reverse repo rate is to maintain liquidity in the economy

MSF controls severe shortage of liquidity

 

The controlling authority for the Repo and the Reverse Repo rate is the Reserve Bank of India or RBI. The Central Bank uses this tool to control the money supply in the economy. The banks generally prefer to lend their money to RBI which is safer than lending it to the public. An increase in repo rate means that borrowing from RBI would become costly. This in turn raises the interest rates and reduces the money supply in the economy. 

