What is the Grand Cross of the Legion of Honor? The highest decoration of France!

Emmanuel Macron, the French President, conferred the highest honor of France, the Grand Cross of the Legion of Honor, upon the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi.

For the Government of India, it is a 'warm gesture embodying the spirit of the India-France partnership".

A warm gesture embodying the spirit of 🇮🇳-🇫🇷 partnership.



PM @narendramodi conferred with the Grand Cross of the Legion of Honour, the highest award in France by President @EmmanuelMacron. pic.twitter.com/OyiHCHMDX2 — Arindam Bagchi (@MEAIndia) July 13, 2023

What is the Legion of Honor?

The Legion of Honor, or the National Order of the Legion of Honor is the highest French decoration, in respect of both military and civil. It is one of the most prominent national honors in the world.

It was Napoleon Bonaparte who established the Order in the year 1802. The Honor has been presented for more than the last 200 years on behalf of the French Head of State. Honneur et Patrie, French for Honour and Fatherland, is the motto of the Order.

As per the official website of the Legion of Honor, 300 foreigners and 2,200 French are decorated every year. Currently, the Order has 79,000 members.