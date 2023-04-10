What is the Karnataka Milk Federation? Everything you need to know about KMF and its products

Karnataka is well known for its milk-producing cooperatives situated in almost every district of the state, and the Karnataka Milk Federation is a popular name among them. The Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF) is a federation under the ownership of the Ministry of Cooperation, Government of Karnataka. It sells dairy products like curd, milk, butter, ghee, and ice creams, along with sweets and chocolates under its brand name Nandini. It is under this brand name that the milk collected by the farmers is processed and then sold.

The initial days of establishment

It was in the Kodagu district that the very first dairy cooperatives constituting the KMF began in the year 1955. The Karnataka Milk Federation was founded in the year 1974, by the name Karnataka Dairy Development Corporation (KDCC) in order to execute a dairy development project governed by the World Bank.

When did the organization get its present name?

It was in the year 1984, a decade after its foundation, that the organization got renamed as Karnataka Milk Federation. The KMF consists of a total of 14 milk unions all over the state of Karnataka. These milk unions, having 1,500 members, acquire milk from Primary Dairy Cooperative Societies (DCS). The milk thus procured is distributed to the consumers settled in both rural and urban markets in the state of Karnataka.

Operations by KMF

The name of Puneeth Rajkumar pops up in the minds of many as soon as KMF is discussed because of the fact that the man has acted as a brand ambassador for the federation. What makes this work even more special is that Rajkumar did it for free. In the year 2014, Shriya Saran got selected as the Nandini Good Life Product Ambassador in the states of Telangana, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, and Tamil Nadu. One can find products by KMF under its brand name Nandini in many states across the country, namely, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Goa, Maharashtra, and Telangana.