What Is The Panda Doing Around This Buddhist Temple? Find The Hidden Panda In Just 12 Seconds!

Every now and then we bring to you a mind-cracking optical illusion picture that blows your mind. We present to you a challenge to spot a hidden object and you get all excited. Today’s challenge is no different. Today, we bring to you a picture that is so appealing to the eyes that you will forget the challenge for a minute. Well, today’s challenge isn’t easy. You will be given only 12 seconds to find the hidden panda in the image.

Are you ready? Let’s get started!

What A Beautiful Picture!

Image Source: the Quiz Central

Visit the best of pubs, the most lucrative palaces, or the most expensive resorts and you will feel the pleasure of comfort and luxury.

Visit a simple Buddhist temple and you will experience the bliss of serenity and peace of mind. That is what is the beauty of Buddhist temples.

Structures like the vihara, stupa, and chaitya add beauty to the design. The aura inside the structure is what makes devotees compare it to the heavens. Built on the principles of the Four Noble Truths leading one to the liberation of soul, the Buddhist temples showcase what an utterly peaceful place may look like.

Having a disturbed mind? Visit a Buddhist temple and witness all your worries burn like ashes.

Today we bring to you a picture that is not only pleasing to the eyes but also fills your heart with sheer purity. Hey, there is a twist in the picture.

A cute little panda is also a part of the picture. It is hidden somewhere and you have to find it in just 12 seconds.

The Challenge!

Have you ever seen a snake opening a refrigerator, an ant going to school, or a bird chewing gum? No right? So how can we digest a panda going to a temple?

But hey, everything is possible with Jagran Josh. Today we bring to you a picture of a beautiful Buddhist temple image that is not as ordinary as it looks. The image has a hidden panda. The naughty panda runs through the bushes, climbs on the roof, and scares the devotees.

The cops have appointed a team to find the hidden panda. The team has a lot of members. Is your name there on the list?







Let us check!







Oh, your name is there on the list! Drop everything you are doing right now and spot the hidden panda in 12 seconds. Yes, you read it right.

12 seconds must be enough for you to find the hidden panda. Zoom in on the picture if you wish, and call a friend for help if you wish, but you must find the hidden animal within 12 seconds.

The Rules

The rules are pretty simple. All you have to do is put your phone on a timer for 12 seconds. In these 12 seconds, check all the corners, zoom in on the picture if you require, and look closely at the picture. Stop just after 12 seconds. The fun aspect of every challenge comes with following all its rules.







Get Started! Find The Hidden Panda In The Image!

Were You Able To Find The Hidden Panda In The Image?

We are sure you could! Agree with it or not, but the panda was super clever in hiding.

Here it is!





Let us take a closer look at the panda!





Oh, naughty panda! What made you hide in the picture? We know that the weather is pleasant and the environment surrounding the temple is serene, but you are scaring the devotees.

And since when did you start visiting temples?