What Is UNGA? How Many Countries Are In UNGA?
United Nations General Assembly- UNGA is one of the six major agencies of the United Nations. It is the major policy-making organ of the United Nations. Check its power, composition, functions and procedures etc below. Know about the member countries also below.
Explained: What is United Nations Genocide Convention?
Why is Russia Not Attacking Ukraine's Cities?
UNGA: Composition
General Assembly was established in 1945 under the Charter of the United Nations. It occupies a central position as the chief deliberative, policymaking and representative organ of the United Nations.
It compromises 193 members. It was made to provide a unique forum for multilateral discussion of the full spectrum of international issues covered by the Charter. The UNGA meets from September to December each year (main part), and thereafter, from January to September (resumed part).
Member States:
Take a look at the 193 member countries of the United Nations General Assembly below.
|
Afghanistan
|
Date of Admission: 19-11-1946
|
Albania
|
Date of Admission: 14-12-1955
|
Algeria
|
Date of Admission: 08-10-1962
|
Andorra
|
Date of Admission: 28-07-1993
|
Angola
|
Date of Admission: 01-12-1976
|
Antigua and Barbuda
|
Date of Admission: 11-11-1981
|
Argentina
|
Date of Admission: 24-10-1945
|
Armenia
|
Date of Admission: 02-03-1992
|
Australia
|
Date of Admission: 01-11-1945
|
Austria
|
Date of Admission: 14-12-1955
|
Azerbaijan
|
Date of Admission: 02-03-1992
|
Bahamas
|
Date of Admission: 18-09-1973
|
Bahrain
|
Date of Admission: 21-09-1971
|
Bangladesh
|
Date of Admission: 17-09-1974
|
Barbados
|
Date of Admission: 09-12-1966
|
Belarus
|
Date of Admission: 24-10-1945
|
Belgium
|
Date of Admission: 27-12-1945
|
Belize
|
Date of Admission: 25-09-1981
|
Benin
|
Date of Admission: 20-09-1960
|
Bhutan
|
Date of Admission: 21-09-1971
|
Bolivia (Plurinational State of)
|
Date of Admission: 14-11-1945
|
Bosnia and Herzegovina
|
Date of Admission: 22-05-1992
|
Botswana
|
Date of Admission: 17-10-1966
|
Brazil
|
Date of Admission: 24-10-1945
|
Brunei Darussalam
|
Date of Admission: 21-09-1984
|
Bulgaria
|
Date of Admission: 14-12-1955
|
Burkina Faso
|
Date of Admission: 20-09-1960
|
Burundi
|
Date of Admission: 18-09-1962
|
Cabo Verde
|
Date of Admission: 16-09-1975
|
Cambodia
|
Date of Admission: 14-12-1955
|
Cameroon
|
Date of Admission: 20-09-1960
|
Canada
|
Date of Admission: 09-11-1945
|
Central African Republic
|
Date of Admission: 20-09-1960
|
Chad
|
Date of Admission: 20-09-1960
|
Chile
|
Date of Admission: 24-10-1945
|
China
|
Date of Admission: 24-10-1945
|
Colombia
|
Date of Admission: 05-11-1945
|
Comoros
|
Date of Admission: 12-11-1975
|
Congo
|
Date of Admission: 20-09-1960
|
Costa Rica
|
Date of Admission: 02-11-1945
|
Côte D'Ivoire
|
Date of Admission: 20-09-1960
|
Croatia
|
Date of Admission: 22-05-1992
|
Cuba
|
Date of Admission: 24-10-1945
|
Cyprus
|
Date of Admission: 20-09-1960
|
Czech Republic
|
Date of Admission: 19-01-1993
|
Democratic People's Republic of Korea
|
Date of Admission: 17-09-1991
|
Democratic Republic of the Congo
|
Date of Admission: 20-09-1960
|
Denmark
|
Date of Admission: 24-10-1945
|
Djibouti
|
Date of Admission: 20-09-1977
|
Dominica
|
Date of Admission: 18-12-1978
|
Dominican Republic
|
Date of Admission: 24-10-1945
|
Ecuador
|
Date of Admission: 21-12-1945
|
Egypt
|
Date of Admission: 24-10-1945
|
El Salvador
|
Date of Admission: 24-10-1945
|
Equatorial Guinea
|
Date of Admission: 12-11-1968
|
Eritrea
|
Date of Admission: 28-05-1993
|
Estonia
|
Date of Admission: 17-09-1991
|
Eswatini
|
Date of Admission: 24-09-1968
|
Ethiopia
|
Date of Admission: 13-11-1945
|
Fiji
|
Date of Admission: 13-10-1970
|
Finland
|
Date of Admission: 14-12-1955
|
France
|
Date of Admission: 24-10-1945
|
Gabon
|
Date of Admission: 20-09-1960
|
Gambia (Republic of The)
|
Date of Admission: 21-09-1965
|
Georgia
|
Date of Admission: 31-07-1992
|
Germany
|
Date of Admission: 18-09-1973
|
Ghana
|
Date of Admission: 08-03-1957
|
Greece
|
Date of Admission: 25-10-1945
|
Grenada
|
Date of Admission: 17-09-1974
|
Guatemala
|
Date of Admission: 21-11-1945
|
Guinea
|
Date of Admission: 12-12-1958
|
Guinea Bissau
|
Date of Admission: 17-09-1974
|
Guyana
|
Date of Admission: 20-09-1966
|
Haiti
|
Date of Admission: 24-10-1945
|
Honduras
|
Date of Admission: 17-12-1945
|
Hungary
|
Date of Admission: 14-12-1955
|
Iceland
|
Date of Admission: 19-11-1946
|
India
|
Date of Admission: 30-10-1945
|
Indonesia
|
Date of Admission: 28-09-1950
|
Iran (Islamic Republic of)
|
Date of Admission: 24-10-1945
|
Iraq
|
Date of Admission: 21-12-1945
|
Ireland
|
Date of Admission: 14-12-1955
|
Israel
|
Date of Admission: 11-05-1949
|
Italy
|
Date of Admission: 14-12-1955
|
Jamaica
|
Date of Admission: 18-09-1962
|
Japan
|
Date of Admission: 18-12-1956
|
Jordan
|
Date of Admission: 14-12-1955
|
Kazakhstan
|
Date of Admission: 02-03-1992
|
Kenya
|
Date of Admission: 16-12-1963
|
Kiribati
|
Date of Admission: 14-09-1999
|
Kuwait
|
Date of Admission: 14-05-1963
|
Kyrgyzstan
|
Date of Admission: 02-03-1992
|
Lao People’s Democratic Republic
|
Date of Admission: 14-12-1955
|
Latvia
|
Date of Admission: 17-09-1991
|
Lebanon
|
Date of Admission: 24-10-1945
|
Lesotho
|
Date of Admission: 17-10-1966
|
Liberia
|
Date of Admission: 02-11-1945
|
Libya
|
Date of Admission: 14-12-1955
|
Liechtenstein
|
Date of Admission: 18-09-1990
|
Lithuania
|
Date of Admission: 17-09-1991
|
Luxembourg
|
Date of Admission: 24-10-1945
|
Madagascar
|
Date of Admission: 20-09-1960
|
Malawi
|
Date of Admission: 01-12-1964
|
Malaysia
|
Date of Admission: 17-09-1957
|
Maldives
|
Date of Admission: 21-09-1965
|
Mali
|
Date of Admission: 28-09-1960
|
Malta
|
Date of Admission: 01-12-1964
|
Marshall Islands
|
Date of Admission: 17-09-1991
|
Mauritania
|
Date of Admission: 27-10-1961
|
Mauritius
|
Date of Admission: 24-04-1968
|
Mexico
|
Date of Admission: 07-11-1945
|
Micronesia (Federated States of)
|
Date of Admission: 17-09-1991
|
Monaco
|
Date of Admission: 28-05-1993
|
Mongolia
|
Date of Admission: 27-10-1961
|
Montenegro
|
Date of Admission: 28-06-2006
|
Morocco
|
Date of Admission: 12-11-1956
|
Mozambique
|
Date of Admission: 16-09-1975
|
Myanmar
|
Date of Admission: 19-04-1948
|
Namibia
|
Date of Admission: 23-04-1990
|
Nauru
|
Date of Admission: 14-09-1999
|
Nepal
|
Date of Admission: 14-12-1955
|
Netherlands
|
Date of Admission: 10-12-1945
|
New Zealand
|
Date of Admission: 24-10-1945
|
Nicaragua
|
Date of Admission: 24-10-1945
|
Niger
|
Date of Admission: 20-09-1960
|
Nigeria
|
Date of Admission: 07-10-1960
|
North Macedonia
|
Date of Admission: 08-04-1993
|
Norway
|
Date of Admission: 27-11-1945
|
Oman
|
Date of Admission: 07-10-1971
|
Pakistan
|
Date of Admission: 30-09-1947
|
Palau
|
Date of Admission: 15-12-1994
|
Panama
|
Date of Admission: 13-11-1945
|
Papua New Guinea
|
Date of Admission: 10-10-1975
|
Paraguay
|
Date of Admission: 24-10-1945
|
Peru
|
Date of Admission: 31-10-1945
|
Philippines
|
Date of Admission: 24-10-1945
|
Poland
|
Date of Admission: 24-10-1945
|
Portugal
|
Date of Admission: 14-12-1955
|
Qatar
|
Date of Admission: 21-09-1971
|
Republic of Korea
|
Date of Admission: 17-09-1991
|
Republic of Moldova
|
Date of Admission: 02-03-1992
|
Romania
|
Date of Admission: 14-12-1955
|
Russian Federation
|
Date of Admission: 24-10-1945
|
Rwanda
|
Date of Admission: 18-09-1962
|
Saint Kitts and Nevis
|
Date of Admission: 23-09-1983
|
Saint Lucia
|
Date of Admission: 18-09-1979
|
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines
|
Date of Admission: 16-09-1980
|
Samoa
|
Date of Admission: 15-12-1976
|
San Marino
|
Date of Admission: 02-03-1992
|
Sao Tome and Principe
|
Date of Admission: 16-09-1975
|
Saudi Arabia
|
Date of Admission: 24-10-1945
|
Senegal
|
Date of Admission: 28-09-1960
|
Serbia
|
Date of Admission: 01-11-2000
|
Seychelles
|
Date of Admission: 21-09-1976
|
Sierra Leone
|
Date of Admission: 27-09-1961
|
Singapore
|
Date of Admission: 21-09-1965
|
Slovakia
|
Date of Admission: 19-01-1993
|
Slovenia
|
Date of Admission: 22-05-1992
|
Solomon Islands
|
Date of Admission: 19-09-1978
|
Somalia
|
Date of Admission: 20-09-1960
|
South Africa
|
Date of Admission: 07-11-1945
|
South Sudan
|
Date of Admission: 14-07-2011
|
Spain
|
Date of Admission: 14-12-1955
|
Sri Lanka
|
Date of Admission: 14-12-1955
|
Sudan
|
Date of Admission: 12-11-1956
|
Suriname
|
Date of Admission: 04-12-1975
|
Sweden
|
Date of Admission: 19-11-1946
|
Switzerland
|
Date of Admission: 10-09-2002
|
Syrian Arab Republic
|
Date of Admission: 24-10-1945
|
Tajikistan
|
Date of Admission: 02-03-1992
|
Thailand
|
Date of Admission: 15-12-1946
|
Timor-Leste
|
Date of Admission: 27-09-2002
|
Togo
|
Date of Admission: 20-09-1960
|
Tonga
|
Date of Admission: 14-09-1999
|
Trinidad and Tobago
|
Date of Admission: 18-09-1962
|
Tunisia
|
Date of Admission: 12-11-1956
|
Turkey
|
Date of Admission: 24-10-1945
|
Turkmenistan
|
Date of Admission: 02-03-1992
|
Tuvalu
|
Date of Admission: 05-09-2000
|
Uganda
|
Date of Admission: 25-10-1962
|
Ukraine
|
Date of Admission: 24-10-1945
|
United Arab Emirates
|
Date of Admission: 09-12-1971
|
United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland
|
Date of Admission: 24-10-1945
|
United Republic of Tanzania
|
Date of Admission: 14-12-1961
|
United States of America
|
Date of Admission: 24-10-1945
|
Uruguay
|
Date of Admission: 18-12-1945
|
Uzbekistan
|
Date of Admission: 02-03-1992
|
Vanuatu
|
Date of Admission: 15-09-1981
|
Venezuela, Bolivarian Republic of
|
Date of Admission: 15-11-1945
|
Viet Nam
|
Date of Admission: 20-09-1977
|
Yemen
|
Date of Admission: 30-09-1947
|
Zambia
|
Date of Admission: 01-12-1964
|
Zimbabwe
|
Date of Admission: 25-08-1980
United Nations General Assembly Functions:
The GA is empowered to make recommendations to States on international issues within its competence.
It has also initiated actions like political, economic, humanitarian, social and legal, which have benefitted the lives of millions of people throughout the world.
As per the UN Charter, the functions of GA include:
- Consider and approve the United Nations budget and establish the financial assessments of Member States
- Elect the non-permanent members of the Security Council and the members of other United Nations councils and organs and, on the recommendation of the Security Council, appoint the Secretary-General
- Consider and make recommendations on the general principles of cooperation for maintaining international peace and security, including disarmament
- Discuss any question relating to international peace and security and, except where a dispute or situation is currently being discussed by the Security Council, make recommendations on it
- Discuss, with the same exception, and make recommendations on any questions within the scope of the Charter or affecting the powers and functions of any organ of the United Nations
- Initiate studies and make recommendations to promote international political cooperation, the development and codification of international law, the realization of human rights and fundamental freedoms, and international collaboration in the economic, social, humanitarian, cultural, educational and health fields
- Make recommendations for the peaceful settlement of any situation that might impair friendly relations among countries
- Consider reports from the Security Council and other United Nations organs
In case you wish to know more you can visit the official website of the United Nation, un.org.