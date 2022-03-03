JagranJosh Education Awards 2022: Meet our Jury!

What Is UNGA? How Many Countries Are In UNGA?

In the article below know what is United Nations General Assembly and who are its member nations. It is the principal organ of the United Nations.
Created On: Mar 3, 2022 17:06 IST
Modified On: Mar 3, 2022 17:55 IST
United Nations General Assembly
United Nations General Assembly

United Nations General Assembly- UNGA is one of the six major agencies of the United Nations. It is the major policy-making organ of the United Nations. Check its power, composition, functions and procedures etc below. Know about the member countries also below. 

UNGA: Composition

General Assembly was established in 1945 under the Charter of the United Nations. It occupies a central position as the chief deliberative, policymaking and representative organ of the United Nations.

It compromises 193 members. It was made to provide a unique forum for multilateral discussion of the full spectrum of international issues covered by the Charter. The UNGA meets from September to December each year (main part), and thereafter, from January to September (resumed part).

Member States:

Take a look at the 193 member countries of the United Nations General Assembly below. 

Afghanistan

Date of Admission: 19-11-1946

Albania

Date of Admission: 14-12-1955

Algeria

Date of Admission: 08-10-1962

Andorra

Date of Admission: 28-07-1993

Angola

Date of Admission: 01-12-1976

Antigua and Barbuda

Date of Admission: 11-11-1981

Argentina

Date of Admission: 24-10-1945

Armenia

Date of Admission: 02-03-1992

Australia

Date of Admission: 01-11-1945

Austria

Date of Admission: 14-12-1955

Azerbaijan

Date of Admission: 02-03-1992

Bahamas

Date of Admission: 18-09-1973

Bahrain

Date of Admission: 21-09-1971

Bangladesh

Date of Admission: 17-09-1974

Barbados

Date of Admission: 09-12-1966

Belarus

Date of Admission: 24-10-1945

Belgium

Date of Admission: 27-12-1945

Belize

Date of Admission: 25-09-1981

Benin

Date of Admission: 20-09-1960

Bhutan

Date of Admission: 21-09-1971

Bolivia (Plurinational State of)

Date of Admission: 14-11-1945

Bosnia and Herzegovina

Date of Admission: 22-05-1992

Botswana

Date of Admission: 17-10-1966

Brazil

Date of Admission: 24-10-1945

Brunei Darussalam

Date of Admission: 21-09-1984

Bulgaria

Date of Admission: 14-12-1955

Burkina Faso

Date of Admission: 20-09-1960

Burundi

Date of Admission: 18-09-1962

Cabo Verde

Date of Admission: 16-09-1975

Cambodia

Date of Admission: 14-12-1955

Cameroon

Date of Admission: 20-09-1960

Canada

Date of Admission: 09-11-1945

Central African Republic

Date of Admission: 20-09-1960

Chad

Date of Admission: 20-09-1960

Chile

Date of Admission: 24-10-1945

China

Date of Admission: 24-10-1945

Colombia

Date of Admission: 05-11-1945

Comoros

Date of Admission: 12-11-1975

Congo

Date of Admission: 20-09-1960

Costa Rica

Date of Admission: 02-11-1945

Côte D'Ivoire

Date of Admission: 20-09-1960

Croatia

Date of Admission: 22-05-1992

Cuba

Date of Admission: 24-10-1945

Cyprus

Date of Admission: 20-09-1960

Czech Republic

Date of Admission: 19-01-1993

Democratic People's Republic of Korea

Date of Admission: 17-09-1991

Democratic Republic of the Congo

Date of Admission: 20-09-1960

Denmark

Date of Admission: 24-10-1945

Djibouti

Date of Admission: 20-09-1977

Dominica

Date of Admission: 18-12-1978

Dominican Republic

Date of Admission: 24-10-1945

Ecuador

Date of Admission: 21-12-1945

Egypt

Date of Admission: 24-10-1945

El Salvador

Date of Admission: 24-10-1945

Equatorial Guinea

Date of Admission: 12-11-1968

Eritrea

Date of Admission: 28-05-1993

Estonia

Date of Admission: 17-09-1991

Eswatini

Date of Admission: 24-09-1968

Ethiopia

Date of Admission: 13-11-1945

Fiji

Date of Admission: 13-10-1970

Finland

Date of Admission: 14-12-1955

France

Date of Admission: 24-10-1945

Gabon

Date of Admission: 20-09-1960

Gambia (Republic of The)

Date of Admission: 21-09-1965

Georgia

Date of Admission: 31-07-1992

Germany

Date of Admission: 18-09-1973

Ghana

Date of Admission: 08-03-1957

Greece

Date of Admission: 25-10-1945

Grenada

Date of Admission: 17-09-1974

Guatemala

Date of Admission: 21-11-1945

Guinea

Date of Admission: 12-12-1958

Guinea Bissau

Date of Admission: 17-09-1974

Guyana

Date of Admission: 20-09-1966

Haiti

Date of Admission: 24-10-1945

Honduras

Date of Admission: 17-12-1945

Hungary

Date of Admission: 14-12-1955

Iceland

Date of Admission: 19-11-1946

India

Date of Admission: 30-10-1945

Indonesia

Date of Admission: 28-09-1950

Iran (Islamic Republic of)

Date of Admission: 24-10-1945

Iraq

Date of Admission: 21-12-1945

Ireland

Date of Admission: 14-12-1955

Israel

Date of Admission: 11-05-1949

Italy

Date of Admission: 14-12-1955

Jamaica

Date of Admission: 18-09-1962

Japan

Date of Admission: 18-12-1956

Jordan

Date of Admission: 14-12-1955

Kazakhstan

Date of Admission: 02-03-1992

Kenya

Date of Admission: 16-12-1963

Kiribati

Date of Admission: 14-09-1999

Kuwait

Date of Admission: 14-05-1963

Kyrgyzstan

Date of Admission: 02-03-1992

Lao People’s Democratic Republic

Date of Admission: 14-12-1955

Latvia

Date of Admission: 17-09-1991

Lebanon

Date of Admission: 24-10-1945

Lesotho

Date of Admission: 17-10-1966

Liberia

Date of Admission: 02-11-1945

Libya

Date of Admission: 14-12-1955

Liechtenstein

Date of Admission: 18-09-1990

Lithuania

Date of Admission: 17-09-1991

Luxembourg

Date of Admission: 24-10-1945

Madagascar

Date of Admission: 20-09-1960

Malawi

Date of Admission: 01-12-1964

Malaysia

Date of Admission: 17-09-1957

Maldives

Date of Admission: 21-09-1965

Mali

Date of Admission: 28-09-1960

Malta

Date of Admission: 01-12-1964

Marshall Islands

Date of Admission: 17-09-1991

Mauritania

Date of Admission: 27-10-1961

Mauritius

Date of Admission: 24-04-1968

Mexico

Date of Admission: 07-11-1945

Micronesia (Federated States of)

Date of Admission: 17-09-1991

Monaco

Date of Admission: 28-05-1993

Mongolia

Date of Admission: 27-10-1961

Montenegro

Date of Admission: 28-06-2006

Morocco

Date of Admission: 12-11-1956

Mozambique

Date of Admission: 16-09-1975

Myanmar

Date of Admission: 19-04-1948

Namibia

Date of Admission: 23-04-1990

Nauru

Date of Admission: 14-09-1999

Nepal

Date of Admission: 14-12-1955

Netherlands

Date of Admission: 10-12-1945

New Zealand

Date of Admission: 24-10-1945

Nicaragua

Date of Admission: 24-10-1945

Niger

Date of Admission: 20-09-1960

Nigeria

Date of Admission: 07-10-1960

North Macedonia

Date of Admission: 08-04-1993

Norway

Date of Admission: 27-11-1945

Oman

Date of Admission: 07-10-1971

Pakistan

Date of Admission: 30-09-1947

Palau

Date of Admission: 15-12-1994

Panama

Date of Admission: 13-11-1945

Papua New Guinea

Date of Admission: 10-10-1975

Paraguay

Date of Admission: 24-10-1945

Peru

Date of Admission: 31-10-1945

Philippines

Date of Admission: 24-10-1945

Poland

Date of Admission: 24-10-1945

Portugal

Date of Admission: 14-12-1955

Qatar

Date of Admission: 21-09-1971

Republic of Korea

Date of Admission: 17-09-1991

Republic of Moldova

Date of Admission: 02-03-1992

Romania

Date of Admission: 14-12-1955

Russian Federation

Date of Admission: 24-10-1945

Rwanda

Date of Admission: 18-09-1962

Saint Kitts and Nevis

Date of Admission: 23-09-1983

Saint Lucia

Date of Admission: 18-09-1979

Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Date of Admission: 16-09-1980

Samoa

Date of Admission: 15-12-1976

San Marino

Date of Admission: 02-03-1992

Sao Tome and Principe

Date of Admission: 16-09-1975

Saudi Arabia

Date of Admission: 24-10-1945

Senegal

Date of Admission: 28-09-1960

Serbia

Date of Admission: 01-11-2000

Seychelles

Date of Admission: 21-09-1976

Sierra Leone

Date of Admission: 27-09-1961

Singapore

Date of Admission: 21-09-1965

Slovakia

Date of Admission: 19-01-1993

Slovenia

Date of Admission: 22-05-1992

Solomon Islands

Date of Admission: 19-09-1978

Somalia

Date of Admission: 20-09-1960

South Africa

Date of Admission: 07-11-1945

South Sudan

Date of Admission: 14-07-2011

Spain

Date of Admission: 14-12-1955

Sri Lanka

Date of Admission: 14-12-1955

Sudan

Date of Admission: 12-11-1956

Suriname

Date of Admission: 04-12-1975

Sweden

Date of Admission: 19-11-1946

Switzerland

Date of Admission: 10-09-2002

Syrian Arab Republic

Date of Admission: 24-10-1945

Tajikistan

Date of Admission: 02-03-1992

Thailand

Date of Admission: 15-12-1946

Timor-Leste

Date of Admission: 27-09-2002

Togo

Date of Admission: 20-09-1960

Tonga

Date of Admission: 14-09-1999

Trinidad and Tobago

Date of Admission: 18-09-1962

Tunisia

Date of Admission: 12-11-1956

Turkey

Date of Admission: 24-10-1945

Turkmenistan

Date of Admission: 02-03-1992

Tuvalu

Date of Admission: 05-09-2000

Uganda

Date of Admission: 25-10-1962

Ukraine

Date of Admission: 24-10-1945

United Arab Emirates

Date of Admission: 09-12-1971

United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland

Date of Admission: 24-10-1945

United Republic of Tanzania

Date of Admission: 14-12-1961

United States of America

Date of Admission: 24-10-1945

Uruguay

Date of Admission: 18-12-1945

Uzbekistan

Date of Admission: 02-03-1992

Vanuatu

Date of Admission: 15-09-1981

Venezuela, Bolivarian Republic of

Date of Admission: 15-11-1945

Viet Nam

Date of Admission: 20-09-1977

Yemen

Date of Admission: 30-09-1947

Zambia

Date of Admission: 01-12-1964

Zimbabwe

Date of Admission: 25-08-1980

United Nations General Assembly Functions:

The GA is empowered to make recommendations to States on international issues within its competence. 

It has also initiated actions like political, economic, humanitarian, social and legal, which have benefitted the lives of millions of people throughout the world.

As per the UN Charter, the functions of GA include:

  1. Consider and approve the United Nations budget and establish the financial assessments of Member States
  2. Elect the non-permanent members of the Security Council and the members of other United Nations councils and organs and, on the recommendation of the Security Council, appoint the Secretary-General
  3. Consider and make recommendations on the general principles of cooperation for maintaining international peace and security, including disarmament
  4. Discuss any question relating to international peace and security and, except where a dispute or situation is currently being discussed by the Security Council, make recommendations on it
  5. Discuss, with the same exception, and make recommendations on any questions within the scope of the Charter or affecting the powers and functions of any organ of the United Nations
  6. Initiate studies and make recommendations to promote international political cooperation, the development and codification of international law, the realization of human rights and fundamental freedoms, and international collaboration in the economic, social, humanitarian, cultural, educational and health fields
  7. Make recommendations for the peaceful settlement of any situation that might impair friendly relations among countries
  8. Consider reports from the Security Council and other United Nations organs

In case you wish to know more you can visit the official website of the United Nation, un.org.

