What Is UNGA? How Many Countries Are In UNGA?

United Nations General Assembly- UNGA is one of the six major agencies of the United Nations. It is the major policy-making organ of the United Nations. Check its power, composition, functions and procedures etc below. Know about the member countries also below.

UNGA: Composition

General Assembly was established in 1945 under the Charter of the United Nations. It occupies a central position as the chief deliberative, policymaking and representative organ of the United Nations.

It compromises 193 members. It was made to provide a unique forum for multilateral discussion of the full spectrum of international issues covered by the Charter. The UNGA meets from September to December each year (main part), and thereafter, from January to September (resumed part).

Member States:

Take a look at the 193 member countries of the United Nations General Assembly below.

Afghanistan Date of Admission: 19-11-1946 Albania Date of Admission: 14-12-1955 Algeria Date of Admission: 08-10-1962 Andorra Date of Admission: 28-07-1993 Angola Date of Admission: 01-12-1976 Antigua and Barbuda Date of Admission: 11-11-1981 Argentina Date of Admission: 24-10-1945 Armenia Date of Admission: 02-03-1992 Australia Date of Admission: 01-11-1945 Austria Date of Admission: 14-12-1955 Azerbaijan Date of Admission: 02-03-1992 Bahamas Date of Admission: 18-09-1973 Bahrain Date of Admission: 21-09-1971 Bangladesh Date of Admission: 17-09-1974 Barbados Date of Admission: 09-12-1966 Belarus Date of Admission: 24-10-1945 Belgium Date of Admission: 27-12-1945 Belize Date of Admission: 25-09-1981 Benin Date of Admission: 20-09-1960 Bhutan Date of Admission: 21-09-1971 Bolivia (Plurinational State of) Date of Admission: 14-11-1945 Bosnia and Herzegovina Date of Admission: 22-05-1992 Botswana Date of Admission: 17-10-1966 Brazil Date of Admission: 24-10-1945 Brunei Darussalam Date of Admission: 21-09-1984 Bulgaria Date of Admission: 14-12-1955 Burkina Faso Date of Admission: 20-09-1960 Burundi Date of Admission: 18-09-1962 Cabo Verde Date of Admission: 16-09-1975 Cambodia Date of Admission: 14-12-1955 Cameroon Date of Admission: 20-09-1960 Canada Date of Admission: 09-11-1945 Central African Republic Date of Admission: 20-09-1960 Chad Date of Admission: 20-09-1960 Chile Date of Admission: 24-10-1945 China Date of Admission: 24-10-1945 Colombia Date of Admission: 05-11-1945 Comoros Date of Admission: 12-11-1975 Congo Date of Admission: 20-09-1960 Costa Rica Date of Admission: 02-11-1945 Côte D'Ivoire Date of Admission: 20-09-1960 Croatia Date of Admission: 22-05-1992 Cuba Date of Admission: 24-10-1945 Cyprus Date of Admission: 20-09-1960 Czech Republic Date of Admission: 19-01-1993 Democratic People's Republic of Korea Date of Admission: 17-09-1991 Democratic Republic of the Congo Date of Admission: 20-09-1960 Denmark Date of Admission: 24-10-1945 Djibouti Date of Admission: 20-09-1977 Dominica Date of Admission: 18-12-1978 Dominican Republic Date of Admission: 24-10-1945 Ecuador Date of Admission: 21-12-1945 Egypt Date of Admission: 24-10-1945 El Salvador Date of Admission: 24-10-1945 Equatorial Guinea Date of Admission: 12-11-1968 Eritrea Date of Admission: 28-05-1993 Estonia Date of Admission: 17-09-1991 Eswatini Date of Admission: 24-09-1968 Ethiopia Date of Admission: 13-11-1945 Fiji Date of Admission: 13-10-1970 Finland Date of Admission: 14-12-1955 France Date of Admission: 24-10-1945 Gabon Date of Admission: 20-09-1960 Gambia (Republic of The) Date of Admission: 21-09-1965 Georgia Date of Admission: 31-07-1992 Germany Date of Admission: 18-09-1973 Ghana Date of Admission: 08-03-1957 Greece Date of Admission: 25-10-1945 Grenada Date of Admission: 17-09-1974 Guatemala Date of Admission: 21-11-1945 Guinea Date of Admission: 12-12-1958 Guinea Bissau Date of Admission: 17-09-1974 Guyana Date of Admission: 20-09-1966 Haiti Date of Admission: 24-10-1945 Honduras Date of Admission: 17-12-1945 Hungary Date of Admission: 14-12-1955 Iceland Date of Admission: 19-11-1946 India Date of Admission: 30-10-1945 Indonesia Date of Admission: 28-09-1950 Iran (Islamic Republic of) Date of Admission: 24-10-1945 Iraq Date of Admission: 21-12-1945 Ireland Date of Admission: 14-12-1955 Israel Date of Admission: 11-05-1949 Italy Date of Admission: 14-12-1955 Jamaica Date of Admission: 18-09-1962 Japan Date of Admission: 18-12-1956 Jordan Date of Admission: 14-12-1955 Kazakhstan Date of Admission: 02-03-1992 Kenya Date of Admission: 16-12-1963 Kiribati Date of Admission: 14-09-1999 Kuwait Date of Admission: 14-05-1963 Kyrgyzstan Date of Admission: 02-03-1992 Lao People’s Democratic Republic Date of Admission: 14-12-1955 Latvia Date of Admission: 17-09-1991 Lebanon Date of Admission: 24-10-1945 Lesotho Date of Admission: 17-10-1966 Liberia Date of Admission: 02-11-1945 Libya Date of Admission: 14-12-1955 Liechtenstein Date of Admission: 18-09-1990 Lithuania Date of Admission: 17-09-1991 Luxembourg Date of Admission: 24-10-1945 Madagascar Date of Admission: 20-09-1960 Malawi Date of Admission: 01-12-1964 Malaysia Date of Admission: 17-09-1957 Maldives Date of Admission: 21-09-1965 Mali Date of Admission: 28-09-1960 Malta Date of Admission: 01-12-1964 Marshall Islands Date of Admission: 17-09-1991 Mauritania Date of Admission: 27-10-1961 Mauritius Date of Admission: 24-04-1968 Mexico Date of Admission: 07-11-1945 Micronesia (Federated States of) Date of Admission: 17-09-1991 Monaco Date of Admission: 28-05-1993 Mongolia Date of Admission: 27-10-1961 Montenegro Date of Admission: 28-06-2006 Morocco Date of Admission: 12-11-1956 Mozambique Date of Admission: 16-09-1975 Myanmar Date of Admission: 19-04-1948 Namibia Date of Admission: 23-04-1990 Nauru Date of Admission: 14-09-1999 Nepal Date of Admission: 14-12-1955 Netherlands Date of Admission: 10-12-1945 New Zealand Date of Admission: 24-10-1945 Nicaragua Date of Admission: 24-10-1945 Niger Date of Admission: 20-09-1960 Nigeria Date of Admission: 07-10-1960 North Macedonia Date of Admission: 08-04-1993 Norway Date of Admission: 27-11-1945 Oman Date of Admission: 07-10-1971 Pakistan Date of Admission: 30-09-1947 Palau Date of Admission: 15-12-1994 Panama Date of Admission: 13-11-1945 Papua New Guinea Date of Admission: 10-10-1975 Paraguay Date of Admission: 24-10-1945 Peru Date of Admission: 31-10-1945 Philippines Date of Admission: 24-10-1945 Poland Date of Admission: 24-10-1945 Portugal Date of Admission: 14-12-1955 Qatar Date of Admission: 21-09-1971 Republic of Korea Date of Admission: 17-09-1991 Republic of Moldova Date of Admission: 02-03-1992 Romania Date of Admission: 14-12-1955 Russian Federation Date of Admission: 24-10-1945 Rwanda Date of Admission: 18-09-1962 Saint Kitts and Nevis Date of Admission: 23-09-1983 Saint Lucia Date of Admission: 18-09-1979 Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Date of Admission: 16-09-1980 Samoa Date of Admission: 15-12-1976 San Marino Date of Admission: 02-03-1992 Sao Tome and Principe Date of Admission: 16-09-1975 Saudi Arabia Date of Admission: 24-10-1945 Senegal Date of Admission: 28-09-1960 Serbia Date of Admission: 01-11-2000 Seychelles Date of Admission: 21-09-1976 Sierra Leone Date of Admission: 27-09-1961 Singapore Date of Admission: 21-09-1965 Slovakia Date of Admission: 19-01-1993 Slovenia Date of Admission: 22-05-1992 Solomon Islands Date of Admission: 19-09-1978 Somalia Date of Admission: 20-09-1960 South Africa Date of Admission: 07-11-1945 South Sudan Date of Admission: 14-07-2011 Spain Date of Admission: 14-12-1955 Sri Lanka Date of Admission: 14-12-1955 Sudan Date of Admission: 12-11-1956 Suriname Date of Admission: 04-12-1975 Sweden Date of Admission: 19-11-1946 Switzerland Date of Admission: 10-09-2002 Syrian Arab Republic Date of Admission: 24-10-1945 Tajikistan Date of Admission: 02-03-1992 Thailand Date of Admission: 15-12-1946 Timor-Leste Date of Admission: 27-09-2002 Togo Date of Admission: 20-09-1960 Tonga Date of Admission: 14-09-1999 Trinidad and Tobago Date of Admission: 18-09-1962 Tunisia Date of Admission: 12-11-1956 Turkey Date of Admission: 24-10-1945 Turkmenistan Date of Admission: 02-03-1992 Tuvalu Date of Admission: 05-09-2000 Uganda Date of Admission: 25-10-1962 Ukraine Date of Admission: 24-10-1945 United Arab Emirates Date of Admission: 09-12-1971 United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland Date of Admission: 24-10-1945 United Republic of Tanzania Date of Admission: 14-12-1961 United States of America Date of Admission: 24-10-1945 Uruguay Date of Admission: 18-12-1945 Uzbekistan Date of Admission: 02-03-1992 Vanuatu Date of Admission: 15-09-1981 Venezuela, Bolivarian Republic of Date of Admission: 15-11-1945 Viet Nam Date of Admission: 20-09-1977 Yemen Date of Admission: 30-09-1947 Zambia Date of Admission: 01-12-1964 Zimbabwe Date of Admission: 25-08-1980

United Nations General Assembly Functions:

The GA is empowered to make recommendations to States on international issues within its competence.

It has also initiated actions like political, economic, humanitarian, social and legal, which have benefitted the lives of millions of people throughout the world.

As per the UN Charter, the functions of GA include:

Consider and approve the United Nations budget and establish the financial assessments of Member States Elect the non-permanent members of the Security Council and the members of other United Nations councils and organs and, on the recommendation of the Security Council, appoint the Secretary-General Consider and make recommendations on the general principles of cooperation for maintaining international peace and security, including disarmament Discuss any question relating to international peace and security and, except where a dispute or situation is currently being discussed by the Security Council, make recommendations on it Discuss, with the same exception, and make recommendations on any questions within the scope of the Charter or affecting the powers and functions of any organ of the United Nations Initiate studies and make recommendations to promote international political cooperation, the development and codification of international law, the realization of human rights and fundamental freedoms, and international collaboration in the economic, social, humanitarian, cultural, educational and health fields Make recommendations for the peaceful settlement of any situation that might impair friendly relations among countries Consider reports from the Security Council and other United Nations organs

In case you wish to know more you can visit the official website of the United Nation, un.org.

