Why is Russia Not Attacking Ukraine's Cities?

Russia has attacked Ukraine and it’s a war situation and terror across the subcontinent now. Russia is being condemned all over the world for launching Blitzkrieg against the small neighbour it has. However, one thing that has been observed by various defence experts is that the Russian bombers have avoided entering the well-built cities of Ukraine even on the third day of the war. Let us know the reason behind this in the article below.

Russia Ukraine War: What is the attack strategy of Russia?

Russia is targeting the military areas of Ukraine for its attack. Putin's army followed into the neighbour's territory through airstrikes and heavy fighting across the country. Now Putin has also directed his defence minister and military's General Staff to put the country's nuclear deterrent forces in a special regime combat duty.

Ukraine has agreed to hold peace talks with Russia. Russia is facing economic sanctions because of its attack on Ukraine. As said by Military experts there would be difficulties in following the strategies like FIBUA and MOAT that is fighting in built-up areas and military operations in urban terrain. Russia has been avoiding storming cities now as it is adopting more psychological warfare.

Following FIBUA & MOAT would have meant that Russians would have injured more civilians than now as they would have to fight in built-up areas in the enemy territory that is mainly on the urban terrain.

Why is Russia avoiding cities?

As said by Retd. Colonel Vivek Chaddha of Delhi based Manohar Parrikar Institute of Defence Studies and Analysis, "Russia is getting a lot of diplomatic slaps over the Ukraine operation, and one of the things which will turn the tide for them will be civilian casualties. Hence, they are targeting military positions. FIBUA will bring in casualties in truckloads as far as civilians and their own soldiers are concerned."

Russia is basically employing the same tactics India did in the 1971 war. It encircled Dhaka to cause a mental and psychological collapse of Pakistan's General in charge of East Pakistan, A.A.K Niazi.

Colonel also said to a leading daily, "You will have to understand that the side that enters into a built-up area suffers the most casualties and it is going to be very bloody. So, the Russian strategy is the show of strength and intention to cause a mental and psychological collapse of the Ukrainian leadership."

Also, the Russians are looking to avoid collateral damage and seeing the world's reaction to their actions, they are in no great hurry to capture Ukraine. This is why on the third day even they did not bother to enter the cities.

Russia is looking for psychological pressure for regime change and does not want to launch a full-scale offensive strategy taking the innocent lives of civilians.

