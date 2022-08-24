What is UPI and how does it work?
Unified Payment Interface, UPI is a popular payment mode. It allows users to transfer funds from one account to another without any hassle. It is a simple, free of charge and instantaneous platform that allows transactions 24/7 & on all 365 days. And in addition, it is also one among the most secure payment methods.
What is UPI ?
The UPI payment system was launched by National Payments Corporation Of India (NPCI) in 2016. This bank-led system is an advanced version of the old-school payment methods of IMPS and NEFT. The interoperable system allows customers to make quick real-time payments just with smartphones.
To enable payment using a phone, users just need a mobile payment application and the virtual address of the recipient. This same process is implied for all accounts whether personal or to a nearby vendor.
How to start using UPI payments as a customer?
Turning to UPI for payment is just not laborious. Once your profile is created, you can shop, pay and collect using your UPI id.
- Install any UPI app/PSP available in the play store or app store.
- Sign in with the phone number linked to your bank account.
- Enter all the required details to enable your profile for transactions.
- Generate OTP and tap on the Next button
- Set your UPI PIN
- Click on ‘Add Bank Account’ and then select your bank from the list
- Enter your UPI pin and you will get your UPI ID/VPA
- To make payment enter the desired amount.
- Confirm your transaction with the 4 digit UPI PIN.
According to the NPCI website, at present, the upper limit per UPI transaction is Rs 1 lakh per account per day. Within this upper limit different banks may have their own sub limits hence one should check with the bank.
What are the benefits of UPI ?
- UPI is a fast, hassle-free and the most affordable mode of money transfer.
- A single click authentication allows transactions beyond boundaries.
- Users just need a working internet connection and accurate UPI id for all transactions.
- No private and sensitive data is required to execute transactions.
- Users can easily link all accounts to one ID on the UPI app to avoid further confusions.
- Empowers digital India movement while supporting cashless payments.
- Use UPI to collect funds from the client in no real time.
- All complaints are heard and solved directly on the UPI app.