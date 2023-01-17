What makes ice slippery? Here is the reason behind the slippery nature of ice!

There are two types of people in the world. The first type loves winters like anything, and the others just hate the chilling weather. No matter which category one belongs to, everyone is in awe of the beautiful snow. But hey, have you ever slipped in a snow-capped area? If you have, then you must know how slippery the snow is.

Have you ever wondered the reason as to why snow is slippery in nature?

Where a layman ignores the wonders of nature, people who look at things with a rational and scientific approach get curious to know the depths of the mystery. One such team of international researchers has brought forward the answer to this question. The Complutense University of Madrid has led a team of researchers who have made use of computer simulations to observe the movement of the solid that slides over ice at the atomic level.







Where did the simulation take the study?

As per the research by the Complutense University of Madrid (UCM), the simulations found state that there is a self-lubricating layer on the surface of the ice. When the surface of ice comes in contact with a solid object, it not only melts but also forms a self-lubricating layer. It is this self-perpetuating lubricating layer that makes the snow slippier. No wonder this layer is responsible for causing skating and car accidents on snowy platforms.

What do the researchers have to say?

The proud researchers explain their analysis in a clear manner.

“Our analysis of how the ice molecules are collectively organized to give them their peculiar lubricant power offers us a privileged insight into the process that could not be achieved through conventional experiments, given the huge difficulty in conducting an experimental observation of a lubricating layer of a thickness of a billionth of a meter”, states Luis González MacDowell, a UCM Physical Chemistry Department researcher.

The brilliant study got published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Science.