What would happen if nucleus is removed from the cell?

The basic building blocks of all living things are cells. The body of humans is made up of trillions of cells. Plants and animals are made up of cells. They are considered as the basic units of life.

In general, the cell consists of three parts namely the cell membrane, the nucleus, and between the two, the cytoplasm. Within the cytoplasm, various complicated arrangements of fine fibers and hundreds or thousands of very small but with different structures are present known as organelles. They are specialised structures that perform certain tasks within the cell.

Several organisms including bacteria, protozoa, and yeasts consist of single-cell and so-known as Unicellular Organisms and on the other side, complex organisms are known as Multicellular Organisms which are made up of many cells.

About Cell Membrane

Cells are surrounded by a structure known as cell membrane. It acts as a wall of a house and serves as a clear boundary between the cell's internal and external environment. Sometimes the cell membrane is referred to as the Plasma Membrane.

For better understanding, the outer boundary of a cell is known as the plasma membrane. Inside it lies the cytoplasm. Several cellular or cell organelles and inclusions like mitochondria, chloroplasts, etc. are suspended in the cytoplasm.

Therefore, cell membrane supports and protects the cell. It separates the cell from the external environment. Let us tell you that the cell membrane is present in all the cells. As per the structure of a cell membrane, it is a porous membrane that consists of pores, permit the movement of selective substances in and out of the cell. Also, it protects the cellular component from damage and leakage.

About Cytoplasm

Inside the cell, there is a gel-like fluid known as cytoplasm. It is a medium for chemical reaction and provides a platform so that other organelles can operate within the cell. In the cytoplasm, all the functions of the cell-like expansion, growth, and replication are carried out.

What are the Organelles of Cytoplasm?

Little organs known as cytoplasmic organelles are suspended in the cytoplasm of the cell. Each organelle type has a definite structure and plays a specific role in the function of the cell. Like mitochondria, ribosomes, endoplasmic reticulum, golgi apparatus, and lysosomes.

What is the Nucleus and its function?

The nuclear membrane surrounds the nucleus and inside the nucleus, fluid is present known as nucleoplasm. The control centre of the cell is nothing but a nucleus. It contains the genetic material of the cell that is DNA. Whereas the nucleolus is a dense region of RNA in the nucleus and is the site of ribosome formation. Or we can say that nucleus contains the hereditary material of the cell (DNA).

The function of the nucleus is to protect the DNA, it sends signals to the cells to grow, mature, divide, and die. It is also an integral component of a plant's cell structure. Therefore, it determines how the cell will function as well as the basic structure of the cell.

What would happen if nucleus is removed from the cell? or Importance of Nucleus

The nucleus is known as the control centre of the cell and carries the genetic material. It is the brain of the cell and controls most of its functions. If the nucleus is removed from the cell then the cell will not be able to function properly, it will not be able to grow. All the metabolic functioning of the cell will stop. Without nucleus the cell will lose its control. It can not carry out cellular reproduction. Also, the cell will not know what to do and there would be no cell division. Gradually, the cell may die. Or we can say protein synthesis would not be done properly or incorrect proteins would be formed which will result in cell death.

As we know that prokaryotes do not have a nucleus and carry out all their functions easily. But if an animal cell (eukaryotes), is devoid of nucleus then it will not convert into prokaryotes, its function will stop or will not be able to function properly and gradually die.

Structure of Plant and Animal Cell