WhatsApp Compliance Report: Why more than 20 lakh Indian accounts were banned in October 2021?

WhatsApp Compliance Report: WhatsApp in its latest compliance report revealed that it banned more than 20 lakh Indian accounts and received 500 grievance reports in October this year. The Meta-owned messaging app further said that an Indian account is identified with a +91 phone number and the said ban is in response to negative feedback received from users through the ‘Report’ feature.

WhatsApp in its compliance report said, “We are particularly focused on prevention because we believe it is much better to stop harmful activity from happening in the first place than to detect it after harm has occurred.”

One of its spokespeople said, “WhatsApp is an industry leader in preventing abuse, among end-to-end encrypted messaging services. Over the years, we have consistently invested in Artificial Intelligence and state of the art technologies, data scientists and experts, and in processes, in order to keep our users safe on our platform."

WhatsApp Compliance Report: Highlights

1- WhatsApp has banned 2,069,000 accounts in the month of October 2021, which were relatively less than September 2021—2,209,000 accounts.

2- Of the total 500 grievances received by the messaging platform, 248 were ban appeals, 146 account support, 248 ban appeals, 95 were related to the product, and 11 were related to safety. However, it took action only on 18 accounts.

WhatsApp’s Fifth Compliance Report

This is the fifth compliance report since the new IT Rules came into effect on 25 May 2021. As mandated by the IT Rules, the monthly compliance report must highlight two aspects-- grievances received from users in India through grievance mechanisms of the app and accounts actioned in India through WhatsApp’s prevention and detection methods for violating the laws of India or the company’s Terms of Service.

How WhatsApp detects abuse?

The Meta-owned messaging app detects abuse in three stages—at registration, during messaging and negative feedback received from the users in the form of reports and blocks.

Previously, WhatsApp explained that the ‘Accounts Actioned’ denotes that the messaging app has either banned an account or restored a previously banned account.

Why does WhatsApp ban an account?

As stated in WhatsApp's Terms of Service, the messaging app may ban your account under the following scenarios:

1- Impersonate an individual or create a fake account for another individual.

2- If you spam someone who is not on your contact list.

3- Do not use third-party apps like WhatsApp Delta, GBWhatsApp, etc. as it may lead to an account ban over privacy concerns.

4- If a lot of users block you on WhatsApp, irrespective of the fact that these people are on your contact list.

5- Mulitple reports against your account will lead to an account ban.

6- If you send malware or phishing links to users.

7- Do not send illegal, obscene, defamatory, threatening, intimidating, harassing, and hateful messages.

8- Circulating fake messages or videos that may incite violence.

