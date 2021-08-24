5 Easy Steps to Book COVID-19 Vaccination Slot on WhatsApp

On 24 August 2021, the Government of India introduced a new facility that allows citizens to book vaccine slots and view the closest vaccination centre using WhatsApp. It is a tie-up between the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, MyGovIndia and WhatsApp.

Today we’re partnering with @MoHFW_INDIA and @mygovindia to enable people to make their vaccine appointments via WhatsApp. Spread the word: https://t.co/2oB1XJbUXD https://t.co/yvF6vzPHI1 — Will Cathcart (@wcathcart) August 24, 2021

Steps to book your vaccine slot on WhatsApp

WhatsApp users pan India can follow the below-mentioned steps to book an appointment for COVID-19 vaccination:

1- Save 9013151515 WhatsApp number on your smartphone.

2- Type 'Book Slot' in the chatbox.

3- Enter 6-digit OTP received on your registered mobile number.

4- Tap on 'Search by Pincode' and enter your Pincode.

5- Choose your preferred date, location, and vaccination type. You will receive a confirmation message once the slot is booked.

Now you can book your vaccination slot on WhatsApp!



All you have to do is simply send 'Book Slot' to MyGovIndia Corona Helpdesk, verify OTP and follow these few simple steps.



Visit https://t.co/97Wqddbz7k today! #IndiaFightsCorona @MoHFW_INDIA @PMOIndia pic.twitter.com/HQgyZfkHfv — MyGovIndia (@mygovindia) August 24, 2021

Earlier, the Government of India introduced the facility of downloading vaccination certificates via WhatsApp, thereby providing relief to those who were unable to access the certificates due to technical glitches on the CoWIN platform.

Download vaccine certificate through WhatsApp

Download the COVID-19 vaccine certificate through the below-mentioned steps:

1- Save WhatsApp number 9013151515 on your smartphone.

2- Type and send 'Covid Certificate' on WhatsApp.

3- Enter OTP.

4- Download the certificate.

If you’ve already been vaccinated, you can also download your vaccine certificate on the same helpline. Over 3m people have done so this month. Thanks @abhish18 @mansukhmandviya — Will Cathcart (@wcathcart) August 24, 2021

MyGov chatbot on WhatsApp was introduced by GOI in March 2020 to answer COVID-19 related questions and curb misinformation related to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

