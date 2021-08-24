Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

5 Easy Steps to Book COVID-19 Vaccination Slot on WhatsApp

The article precisely describes the steps to book a COVID-19 vaccination slot on WhatsApp and download a vaccination certificate.
Created On: Aug 24, 2021 15:14 IST
Modified On: Aug 24, 2021 15:31 IST
5 Easy Steps to Book COVID-19 Vaccination Slot on WhatsApp
5 Easy Steps to Book COVID-19 Vaccination Slot on WhatsApp

On 24 August 2021, the Government of India introduced a new facility that allows citizens to book vaccine slots and view the closest vaccination centre using WhatsApp. It is a tie-up between the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, MyGovIndia and WhatsApp. 

Steps to book your vaccine slot on WhatsApp

WhatsApp users pan India can follow the below-mentioned steps to book an appointment for COVID-19 vaccination:

1- Save 9013151515 WhatsApp number on your smartphone. 

2- Type 'Book Slot' in the chatbox. 

3- Enter 6-digit OTP received on your registered mobile number. 

4- Tap on 'Search by Pincode' and enter your Pincode.

5-  Choose your preferred date, location, and vaccination type. You will receive a confirmation message once the slot is booked. 

Earlier, the Government of India introduced the facility of downloading vaccination certificates via WhatsApp, thereby providing relief to those who were unable to access the certificates due to technical glitches on the CoWIN platform.

Download vaccine certificate through WhatsApp

Download the COVID-19 vaccine certificate through the below-mentioned steps:

1- Save WhatsApp number 9013151515 on your smartphone. 

2- Type and send 'Covid Certificate' on WhatsApp.

3- Enter OTP.

4- Download the certificate. 

MyGov chatbot on WhatsApp was introduced by GOI in March 2020 to answer COVID-19 related questions and curb misinformation related to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. 

Read: List of COVID-19 vaccines available in India

Also Read: COVID-19 Vaccine: Step-by-step registration process, vaccination appointment, documents required, side effects, and more

Take Free Online UPSC Prelims 2021 Mock Test

Start Now
Comment ()

Related Categories

UPSC IAS 2020 Exam: Click here to get the Complete 30 Days Study Plan to score high in Prelims.
Next

Post Comment

6 + 0 =
Post

Comments