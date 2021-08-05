How to check if someone has blocked you on WhatsApp?

WhatsApp allows its users to block or report anyone who is sending problematic content or spam. This help the users to stop getting messages, calls, and status updates from the individuals they have blocked.

While the messaging app doesn't alert you if someone blocks you, however, below-listed indicators can be considered to know if someone has blocked you on WhatsApp.

1- Last Seen or Online Status

You will not be able to see a contact's last seen or online status in the chat window if they have blocked you. However, in certain cases, the user might have restricted last seen only to contacts or nobody.

2- Contact's Profile Photo



If someone has blocked you on WhatsApp, you might not be able to see the person's profile photo. However, the contact has not uploaded any profile picture and you are not blocked.

3- Double Check on Messages

Any messages sent to a contact who has blocked you will always show one check mark, and never show a second check mark. One check suggests that the message has been sent while the double check mark indicates that the message has been delivered.

4- Audio or Video Calls

If you are blocked, any video or audio calls you attempt to place will not go through. However, in certain cases, the internet of the user might not be connected.

If you see all of the aforementioned indicators for a contact, this suggests that the user has blocked you. However, there are other possibilities as well. Due to privacy reasons, WhatsApp doesn't alert you if someone has blocked you.

"We have made this intentionally ambiguous in order to protect your privacy when you block someone. Thus, we cannot tell you if you are being blocked by someone else," the Facebook-owned company said in a blog post.

How to block someone on WhatsApp? If you wish to block someone on the messaging platform, you can go to Settings > Account > Privacy > Blocked (contacts) to choose the contact you want to block.

