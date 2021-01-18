List of WhatsApp Alternatives

WhatsApp recently received a global backlash on its updated privacy policy which features a 'take it or leave it' clause. If you are amongst the one facing privacy issues with the Facebook-owned WhatsApp, below are the best WhatsApp alternatives you can consider.

Telegram:

1- It is an instant messaging app based in Dubai with a focus on speed and security.

2- It has two layers of encryption. The first layer of encryption is for secured private and group chats and the second layer is for 'secret chats'. Additionally, it supports end-to-end encrypted voice calls.

3- It can access your contact list and User ID.

4- You can send messages, photos, videos and files of any type.

5- Telegram allows you to create groups up to 200,000 people or channels for broadcasting to unlimited audiences.

6- Telegram has almost 500 million users.

7- It was initially released for iOS on 14 August 2013 and for Android on 20 October 2013.

8- It is headquartered in London, United Kingdom (legal domicile) and Dubai, UAE (Operational Center).

9- It was founded by Nikolai Durov, Pavel Durov, and Axel Neff. Pavel Durov is the CEO of Telegram.

10- Telegram can be used on smartphones, tablets, and even computers. Also, you can log in to Telegram from as many of your devices-- all at the same time.

Signal:

1- It is a cross-platform centralized encrypted messaging service based in California.

2- It is said to collect the least data compared to other apps.

3- The messages are stored in the user's devices and not the app's server.

4- It was initially released on 29 July 2014.

5- Tesla CEO Elon Musk and Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey have recently endorsed Signal App.

6- The app has been developed by Singal Foundation, Signal Messenger and Contributors.

7- It was founded by Moxie Marlinspike and Brian Acton. Brian Acton is the CEO of the Signal Foundation.

Spike:

1- It is an encrypted email application, enabling users to view in a chat-like, conversational format with additional features based in Australia.

2- It stores minimal user data but collects IP address, usage data and device details occasionally.

3- Its free version has a limit of 15,000 messages.

4- It is backed by a non-profit group.

5- It was initially released in the year 2013.

6- The application was initially named Hop.

7- It was founded by Erez Pilosof and Dvir Ben-Aroya.

8- It is available in 10 languages-- English; Catalan, French, German, Hebrew, Italian, Japanese, Portuguese, Spanish, Russian.

Session-Private Messenger:

1- It is a private messenger that routes all messages through an onion routing network and is based in Australia.

2- It is backed by a non-profit tech group and is developed by Loki Foundation.

3- The app creates a unique ID which needs to be shared with the other person to start a conversation.

4- Private groups chats can be done with up to 20 people.

5- The app was formally launched in February 2020.

Threema:

1- It is a paid, open-source end-to-end encrypted instant messaging application.

2- It generates a random ID for verification and does not use the phone number or e-mail ID.

3- The app can be used on tablets without SIM cards and desktop.

4- It was initially released in December 2012 and developed by Threema GmbH.

5- It was founded by Manuel Kasper.

6- It is available in 9 languages-- English, German, French, Spanish, Italian, Russian, Brazilian Portuguese, Polish, and Rumantsch Grischun.

7- The app has been endorsed by American Whistleblower Edward Snowden.

On 18 January 2021, in response to a plea, Delhi High Court judge Justice Sanjeev Sachdeva told a petitioner to leave WhatsApp and use some other application, adjourning the hearing to 25 January 2021.

Justice Sanjeev Sachdeva stated, "Leave WhatsApp. Go to some other application. It’s a voluntary thing. Don’t accept it."

The plea accused WhatsApp and Facebook of analysing the behaviour of users to which Justice Sachdeva stated that not only WhatsApp but all the other applications do that.

The petition filed by a lawyer sought an injunction order against the WhatsApp citing it 'against the fundamental right to privacy guaranteed by the Indian Constitution'.

