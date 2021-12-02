Is it possible to book Uber through WhatsApp? Check how

Uber booking through WhatsApp: In a global first, Uber users pan India will soon be able to book rides on WhatsApp. The users can register on the ride-hailing platform, book a ride, receive a trip receipt and details about the driver through the Uber WhatsApp chatbot.

"Uber and WhatsApp announced a partnership today in India, allowing people to book an Uber ride via Uber’s official WhatsApp chatbot… It will make booking an Uber ride as easy as sending a WhatsApp message," Uber said.

CEO of Uber, Dara Khosrowshahi was quoted by CNBC-TV18 as saying, "We are excited about partnering with WhatsApp to allow riders in India to book a ride on WhatsApp, which is a global first."

How to book Uber through WhatsApp?

1- To book an Uber via WhatsApp, message on Uber's business account number on WhatsApp or scan a QR code or click a link directly to open Uber WhatsApp chatbot.

2- Enter a pickup and drop off location.

3- You will receive fare information and your driver's detail within the WhatsApp interface.

Will anything change with the new service?

No, the new service will provide the same insurance and safety features that the customers have experienced before, according to Uber. The users will be informed of the name of the driver and licence plate of the driver on booking, they will be able to track the location of the driver en route to the pickup point, and they will be able to speak to the driver anonymously using a masked number.

Will the new feature be available pan India?

The service is currently operational in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow, as part of the company's pilot project, and will go India-wide next year after introducing it to users in New Delhi.

What to do in case of emergency?

In case of emergency, users can type 'help on-trip' and send it to Uber on WhatsApp. The rider will receive an inbound call from Uber's customer support team. Furthermore, riders can access Uber's safety line numbers and receive help until 30 minutes after the trip ends.

Should you delete the Uber app?

Once the service is rolled out for all the users in India, riders can delete the Uber app as all the features ranging from user registration to getting a trip receipt can be availed through the WhatsApp chat interface.

In which languages the feature will be available?

The feature is currently available in the English language only but the company will soon expand it to other Indian languages.

Can the existing Uber users avail of the service?

Yes, the service can be availed of by the existing Uber users who registered with their phone numbers.

Also Read | 5 Easy Steps to Book COVID-19 Vaccination Slot on WhatsApp

How to check if someone has blocked you on WhatsApp?