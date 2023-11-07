Dhanteras 2023: Date, Significance of Buying Metal on Dhantrayodashi

Dhanteras 2023 Date: Dhanteras is a day dedicated to the worship of Lord Dhanvantari, the god of Ayurveda, and Goddess Lakshmi, the goddess of wealth and prosperity. The day is celebrated by cleaning and decorating homes and purchasing new utensils, jewellery, and other items to bring good luck. The Indian Ministry of Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha, and Homoeopathy also declared that Dhanteras will be celebrated every year as the "National Ayurveda Day" in honour of Lord Dhanvantri.

This article will help you understand Dhanteras, citywise puja timings and the importance of buying gold or silver on the occasion.

When is Dhanteras in 2023?

Dhanteras is celebrated on the thirteenth day of the dark fortnight in Ashwin, the Hindu month that falls in October or November. The Hindu calendar month of Ashvin (according to the amanta tradition) or Kartika (according to the purnimanta tradition) coincides with its celebration on the thirteenth lunar day, or Trayodashi, of Krishna Paksha, or the dark fortnight. This year it will be celebrated on November 10.

Dhanteras 2023 Date Nov 10, 2023, Friday Dhanteras Puja Muhrat 05:03 PM to 06:52 PM Trayodashi Tithi Begins 02:05 AM on Nov 10, 2023 Trayodashi Tithi Ends 03:27 AM on Nov 11, 2023 Pradosh Kaal 04:49 PM to 07:35 PM Vrishabha Kaal 05:03 PM to 06:52 PM

Dhanteras 2023 Citywise Puja Muhrat

City Dhanteras Puja Timings Pune 06:17 PM to 08:17 PM New Delhi 05:47 PM to 07:43 PM Chennai 06:00 PM to 08:02 PM Jaipur 05:56 PM to 07:52 PM Hyderabad 06:00 PM to 08:01 PM Gurgaon 05:48 PM to 07:44 PM Chandigarh 05:45 PM to 07:39 PM Kolkata 05:13 PM to 07:11 PM Mumbai 06:20 PM to 08:20 PM Bengaluru 06:10 PM to 08:13 PM Ahemdabad 06:15 PM to 08:13 PM Noida 05:47 PM to 07:42 PM

Why is Dhanteras celebrated?

Dhanteras marks the worship of Dhanvantari. Dhanvantari, emerged during Samudra Manthana, holding a pot full of amrita (a nectar bestowing immortality) in one hand and the sacred text about Ayurveda in the other hand.

The celebration also includes Lakshmi Puja, marked by lighting lamps and an evening puja. Goddess Lakshmi is worshipped with traditional sweets and bhajans, or devotional music. In Maharashtra, there is a unique tradition where people grind up dried coriander seeds with jaggery and serve the concoction called naivedhya.

What is the story behind the celebration of Dhantrayodashi?

Dhanteras is an auspicious day that is celebrated as the start of the five-day Diwali festival. The goddess Lakshmi is said to have emerged from the ocean of milk during Samudra Manthan. Since then, on the day of Trayodashi Dhanteras has been observed to celebrate and honour Goddess Lakshmi.

On the day of Dhanteras, according to another mythical tale, Dhanvantari, the physician of the Gods and an incarnation of Lord Vishnu, emerged carrying a jar containing the elixir after the devas and asuras completed the Samudra Manthana, or churning of the ocean, for amrita, the divine nectar of immortality.

What is the significance of buying metal on Dhanteras?

As per the Indian culture, Dhanteras have great traditional and cultural significance. It is said that purchasing new cutlery and items made of gold or silver on this day will bring good fortune and fight against bad luck and negative energy. The new "Dhan" (wealth) or anything made of precious metal is considered a lucky charm. These days, Dhanteras is regarded as the most fortunate season to purchase gold, silver, and other metals, particularly kitchenware. Cars and appliances are also heavily purchased on this day. Purchasing gold on Dhanteras is regarded by many families as a custom, a means to honour their traditions and uphold long-standing customs.

In conclusion, Dhanteras brings the family together to worship Goddess Lakshmi for wealth and prosperity. The day marks the triumph of light over darkness, knowledge over ignorance and prosperity over failure. Dhanteras also binds communities together and encourage to cherish blessing, share happiness and embrace relationships.

