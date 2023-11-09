Happy Dhanteras 2023: Top 75+ Images, Wishes, Quotes for Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp Status and Stories

Happy Dhanteras 2023: Dhanteras is celebrated two days before the festival of lights, Diwali. On this day, Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Dhanvantri are worshipped which symbolizes wealth and well-being. People clean and decorate their homes with lamps and rangoli for divinity and prosperity. Also, the main tradition is to buy or exchange gold, silver and other metals to represent affluence. This year Dhanteras is on November 10.
This article will help you with the best and most creative wishes, messages, quotes and captions for the luminous celebration, promising abundance and happiness for the year ahead.
Dhanteras 2023: Wishes & Messages
- Happy Dhanteras. May Goddess Lakshmi walk into your home and fill it with joy, prosperity and wealth.
- May you always be guided by the blessings of Goddess Lakshmi, Goddess Durga and Lord Kubera, and may prosperity never leave your life.
- Dear Goddess Lakshmi! Bless the recipient of this message with thirteen times Dhan on Dhanteras. Happy Dhanteras!
- May this Dhanteras shower you with wealth and prosperity as you journey towards greater success. Happy Dhanteras!!
- May this Dhanteras Celebration bless you with prosperity and abundance. Endless Happiness comes to your doorstep. Wishing you a very bright future in life. Shubh Dhantrayodashi 2023!
- God’s blessing may come as a surprise. How much you receive depends on how much your heart can believe. May you be blessed beyond what you expect. Shubh Dhanteras.
- Diyas glow for hours, Sun glows for a day, but my wishes for you are going to glow forever. Have a happy and blessed Dhanteras!
- May goddess Laxmi bless your business to do well despite all odds. A very happy and prosperous Dhanteras.
- May the festival of Dhanteras brighten your heart and home with happiness and fill it with sparkles of happiness and success…. Warm wishes on Dhanteras to you.
- May your life be full of happiness and harmony with enough wealth to give you all the comforts you ever wished. Stay blessed. Happy Dhanteras!
- Wishing you a season full of festivities and happiness…. May you have a Dhanteras full of prayers to the Almighty and blessings from Lord Ganesh and Maa Laxmi.
- Wishing a very Happy Dhanteras to you and your family….. Wishing you lots of blessings from Lord Dhanvantri for a healthy and happy life.
- May this Dhanteras bring into your life the joys of celebrations, the goodness of health and the prosperity of your hard work. Wish you a very Happy Dhanteras.
- Wishing you a Dhanteras full of festivities, high energies and new dreams for a prosperous year….. Have a Happy Dhanteras.
- I wish the best of festivities and enjoyment to the whole family….. I wish you a very Happy and Blessed Dhanteras.
- Wishing you the brightness of smiles, happy hearts and eyes full of new dreams and hopes to make this Dhanteras a special one.
- May we are blessed with sparkling silver and glittering gold on the auspicious occasion of Dhanteras for a brighter tomorrow!!!
- Wishing a very Happy Dhanteras to my wonderful family… Let us celebrate and pray together on this festive occasion.
- May the blessings of Almighty are always there on our family members to keep us all together, happy and healthy…. Happy Dhanteras to my family.
Dhantryayodashi 2023: Facebook & Whatsapp Status
- Maa Laxmi ke kamal charan humare ghar mein padharein aur Dhanteras ke parv ko aur nikharein. Dhanteras shubh ho!!!
- Poore parivar ko Dhanteras ke paavan parv ki sher saari shubh kamnayein. Sukh aur smaridhi, unnati aur sapno se jagmagaye aane wale saal ka har din.
- Dhanteras par ho dhan ki Varsha aur swasthya ka saath jo banaye aapke Jeevan ko nirmal ehsaas. Dhanteras ki badhaiyan.
- Dhanteras ka parv bhar de har dil mein Khushi aur pyaar. Mubarak ho sabko yeh tyohar.
- Happy Dhanteras to you and your loved ones. May your year be filled with joy and success.
- “May the blessings of Maa Laxmi are always there on you and your loved ones….. May the festival of Dhanteras bring prosperity in your life.”
- “On the festive occasion of Dhanteras, let us buy some gold and silver as the tradition and celebrate this special day…. Happy Dhanteras to you.”
- May you are blessed with the divine blessings of Lord Dhanteras that bring you happiness and joy to fill your life with goodness.
- Good Health, abundant wealth and unimaginable prosperity are the things I wish for you this Dhanteras. Happy Dhanteras 2023!
- Let us celebrate the festival of Dhanteras with great enthusiasm and high spirits to welcome the season of festivities…. Wishing you and your family a very Happy Dhanteras.
- May this Dhanteras light up new dreams with fresh hopes, undiscovered avenues and different perspectives. May your life be bright and beautiful, and full of pleasant surprises and moments. Happy Dhanteras 2023!
- May Almighty bless you with opulence and prosperity…. May you have a blessed Dhanteras with your family and friends.
- May Lord Kuber is always there to bless you with prosperity and success in life…. Wishing you a blessed and Happy Dhanteras.
- May you and your family are blessed with thirteen times the Dhan on the auspicious occasion of Dhanteras. Wishing you a very Happy Dhanteras.
- May the festivities of Dhanteras shower you and your loved ones with the best of health and wealth. Warm greetings on Dhanteras to you.
- I wish that Maa Laxmi is always there to bless each and every endeavor of your life and help you write new success stories. A very Happy Dhanteras to you.
- May all your opportunities transform into the best of the opportunities for you to grow and prosper. Wishing a very Happy Dhanteras to you.
- May the festival of Dhanteras lighten up new roads to success for you…. May you find new goals and see new dreams for a new life…. Wishing a very Happy Dhanteras.
- Wishing a very Happy Dhanteras to you…. Sending you warm greetings on this auspicious occasion which marks the beginning of a new year full of celebrations.
Dhanteras 2023: Instagram Captions
- Dhanteras vibes and golden moments!
- Shine bright like the Dhanteras silver!
- May your wealth multiply like gold on Dhanteras!
- Wishing you a prosperous Dhanteras filled with joy and blessings!
- Sparkling smiles, sparkling jewels—Happy Dhanteras!
- Dhanteras delight: where traditions meet treasures!
- In the golden glow of Dhanteras, may your wishes come true!
- Fortune smiles, gold sparkles. Happy Dhanteras!
- May the festival of Dhanteras bring prosperity to your doorstep!
- On Dhanteras, let's celebrate the wealth of love and togetherness!
- Dhanteras magic: turning dreams into gold!
- Wishing you a Dhanteras filled with blessings and abundant joy!
- This Dhanteras, may your life be as bright as silver and as precious as gold!
- Dhanteras vibes: where tradition meets treasures!
- May the divine blessings of Dhanteras bring eternal wealth to your life!
- On Dhanteras, may your pockets be heavy and your heart be light!
- Wishing you a Dhanteras filled with prosperity, health, and happiness!
- In the spirit of Dhanteras, may your wealth grow and worries go!
- May the festival of lights illuminate your life with happiness and prosperity!
- Dhanteras Diaries: Filled with moments of joy, laughter, and golden memories!
Dhanteras 2023: Famous Quotes
- “The big money is not in the buying and selling. But in the waiting.”- Charlie Munger
- “If you’re saving, you’re succeeding.”- Steve Burkholder
- “Pain teaches you more than pleasure. Failure teaches you more than success. Poverty teaches you more than prosperity. Adversity teaches you more than comfort.”- Matshona Dhliwayo
- “Your big ideas will lead to big accomplishments. Big accomplishments lead to greater prosperity — not just financially, but in all aspects of life.”-Daphne Michaels
- “Prosperity is good, happiness is better, and health is the best.”- Matshona Dhliwayo
- “When I am in the vibration of prosperity and abundance I am cosmically connected to my world and the Universe.”- Debbie A. Anderson
- “Everything in the world may be endured except continual prosperity.”- Johann Wolfgang von Goethe
- “Education is an ornament in prosperity and a refuge in adversity.”- Aristotle
- “In prosperity, our friends know us; in adversity, we know our friends.”- John Churton Collins
- “As sure as the spring will follow the winter, prosperity and economic growth will follow the recession.”- Bo Bennett
- “If virtue promises happiness, prosperity and peace, then progress in virtue is progress in each of these for to whatever point the perfection of anything brings us, progress is always an approach toward it.”- Epictetus
- “I am in favour of helping the prosperity of all countries because, when we are all prosperous, the trade with each becomes more valuable to the other.”- William Howard Taft
- “Much effort, much prosperity.”- Euripides
- “Prosperity is the best protector of principle.”- Mark Twain
- “You can't spend your way to prosperity.”- Edward C. Prescott
- “We can stand affliction better than we can prosperity, for in prosperity we forget God.”- Dwight L. Moody
- “Prosperity is not without many fears and distastes; adversity not without many comforts and hopes.”- Francis Bacon
- “It's God's will for you to live in prosperity instead of poverty. It's God's will for you to pay your bills and not be in debt.”- Joel Osteen
- “Prosperity is a way of living and thinking, and not just money or things. Poverty is a way of living and thinking, and not just a lack of money or things.”- Eric Butterworth
- “If there's a will, prosperity can't be far behind.”-W. C. Fields
Happy Dhanteras 2023!!