Choti Diwali 2032: Choti Diwali also known as Naraka Chaturdashi is an annual Hindu festival celebrated before Diwali. According to the Hindu literature, Lord Krishna and Satyabhama killed the asura (demon) Narakasura on the same day. It is the time for reflection, and renewal which marks the beginning of the festive season. In different regions of the country, the festival is also celebrated as Kali Chaudas, Narak Chaudas, Roop Chaudas, Choti Diwali, Narak Nivaran Chaturdashi or Bhoot Chaturdashi.
When is Choti Diwali?
Choti Diwali, also known as Narak Chaturdashi falls on the 14th day of the Krishna Paksha in the Hindu calendar month of Kartika. The lunisolar month coincides with October or November in the Gregorian calendar. The second day of the five-day-long festival of Diwali will be celebrated this year on November 11.
Choti Diwali/Narak Chaturdashi Date
Choti Diwali 2023 Day
Chaturdashi Tithi Begins
01:57 PM on Nov 11, 2023
Chaturdashi Tithi Ends
02:44 PM on Nov 12, 2023
Source: Drikpanchang
Why is Choti Diwali also known as Narak Chaturdashi?
Choti Diwali holds significance for various reasons in different regions of India. The word Narak Chaturdashi translates to ‘fourteenth day of the dark fortnight.’ It memorializes the victory of Lord Krishna over the devil Narakasura. He was the symbol of evil and darkness. So, wholly the day marks the triumph of good over evil, dispelling darkness through the divinity of Lord Krishna.
What is the significance of Choti Diwali?
Choti Diwali is related to different gods but with a common goal to eradicate darkness and abolish evil or laziness. As per a famous mythological legend, all gods were terrified of the great King Bali and his mighty power.
Lord Vishnu visited him in his Vamana avatar and requested that he grant him only three feet of space within his realm to allay this worry. With a smug smile, Bali referred to him as a beggar and offered to give him whatever he asked for. In just two steps, the astute Lord Vishnu crossed all three Lokas and inquired of the regal monarch where he ought to place his third foot. As a result of Bali's instruction to retain it on his head, Lord Vishnu overcame him and took the three Lokas from him.
Since then, Chhoti Diwali has been a festival commemorating the triumph of morality over greed.
How is Narak Chaturdashi celebrated in India?
Choti Diwali is observed as a day of spiritual significance, and family togetherness to spread the message of love, light and victory of good over evil. People celebrate the day in different ways, like:
- The day before the main Diwali celebration is known as Choti Diwali, and it is considered a day for thoroughly cleaning and decorating homes for the most awaited Diwali celebration. People burn oil lamps, clean their homes, and decorate them to symbolise the welcome of light and positivity and the removal of negativity.
- People wear new garments, use scented oils, and take oil baths on Choti Diwali. Lighting lamps and diyas represent the eradication of ignorance and inner darkness. It's an opportunity for introspection and a reinforced dedication to decency, righteousness, and ethical behaviour.
- Other than, Lord Krishna, Goddess Kali and Yama, the god of death are worshipped by lighting a lamp to protect one from the anguish of hell.
In conclusion, Choti Diwali celebrated before Diwali enhances the enthusiasm and fervour of Diwali. The day signifies the victory of good over evil and light over darkness. This second event of the Diwali festival holds great significance in all regions of the country backed by different legends from Hindu mythology.