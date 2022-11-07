When is Guru Nanak Jayanti, 2022? Know the significance and history of this beautiful festival!

Every year, the festival of Guru Nanak Jayanti is celebrated with immense devotion and happiness. This time, the festival of Guru Nanak Jayanti falls on 8th November, the full moon date of Kartik month.







Guru Nanak Jayanti marks the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Ji Dev, the founder of Sikhism.

The festival is also popularly known as Prakash Parv of Guru Purab. It is interesting to note that Guru Nanak Ji Dev was born in Kartik Purnima.

On this day, many kirtans are also organized in many parts of India and abroad, and people recall Guru Nanak Dev’s teachings while trying to incorporate them into their lives.

The Big Question: When is Guru Nanak Jayanti, 2022?

As per the Hindu calendar, Guru Purab of Guru Nanak Jayanti is observed every year in Kartik Poornima.

Kartik Poornima is the fifteenth lunar day in the month of Kartik. The day comes fifteen days after the festival of Diwali.

This year, Guru Poornima or Guru Nanak Jayanti will be celebrated on November 8, 2022, Tuesday.

Guru Nanak Dev Ji: The light-bearer for many!

Born on April 15 at Rai Bhoi Ki Talwandi, Guru Nanak Dev Ji was the first of the ten gurus of the Sikhs, and thus the founder of Sikhism. The place where he was born, Rai Bhoi ki Talwandi, is now known as Nankhana Sahib. The place is located in the Punjabi province of Pakistan.

As per the Sikh community, Guru Nanak Dev Ji was born on the full moon day of the month of Kartik. The day falls every year in either October or November of the Gregorian calendar.







The birth of Guru Nanak Dev Ji was at a time when no centralized power was present in India. Seeking benefit out of the situation, foreign invaders attacked the country, and India was a country where superstitions in the name of religion were widely spread and accepted.

In this time of darkness of knowledge, Guru Nanak Dev Ji enlightened the populace with his great philosophy. Needless to say, Guru Nanak Dev Ji’s speeches were fresh, and widely accepted as they were not only simple to understand, but also filled people’s hearts with tranquility.











His popular message of “Ek Omkar” meaning “God is one” was popularly accepted and brought human beings together.

In the sea of the Guru Granth Sahib, the verses of Guru Nanak Dev Ji act as unique pearls, all different from one another. The core context of many of such verses highlights the fact that the creator of the universe was one. Moreover, his verses also talk about selfless service to humanity, social justice, and prosperity, without looking at any differences.





