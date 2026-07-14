Which Are the Top 5 International Teams in Football According to the FIFA World Rankings?
The top 5 international football teams in the world, as per the latest official FIFA world rankings released on June 11, 2026 are Argentina, Spain, France, England, and Portugal. Check their ranks and overall points here.
FIFA is the governing body of Football in the world and as per the latest official FIFA World Rankings released in July 20, 2026, the top 5 ranked national teams in the world are: Spain, Argentina, France, England and Brazil.
Out of the 5, four of the teams i.e, Argentina, Spain, France and England have reached the semi-finals of the FIFA World Cup 2026. As of July 20, Spain created history by winning the World Cup for the second time.
Argentina finished as runners for the 2rd time after 2018. England demolished France in the 3rd position match by 6-4.
Both Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe were in the race for golden boot with 8 goals each before the start of the semi-finals, Mbappe ultimately crossed Messi’s record as all time highest goal scorer in FIFA World Cups with 22 goals. Messi as of now is second on the list with 21 goals.
Top 5 International Football Teams in the World
The following are the top 5 international football teams in world as per the FIFA World Rankings. The rankings are updated as of July 20, 2026.
|
Rank
|
Team
|
Points
|
1
|
Spain
|
1995.88
|
2
|
Spain
|
1970.37
|
3
|
France
|
1948.97
|
4
|
England
|
1922.83
|
5
|
Brazil
|
1804.92
Source: FIFA
Who is the number one team in FIFA World Rankings?
Spain is the number one team in the official FIFA World Rankings as of July 20. 2026 due to their superlative performance in the World Cup in 2026. Spain ended the campaign conceding only one goal in the whole tournament.
Who are the semi-finalists of the FIFA World Cup 2026?
Argentina, France, Spain and England are the semi-finalists of the FIFA World Cup 2026. Argentina will face off against England, while France will battle it out with Spain for a position in the finals.
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