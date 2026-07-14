FIFA is the governing body of Football in the world and as per the latest official FIFA World Rankings released in July 20, 2026, the top 5 ranked national teams in the world are: Spain, Argentina, France, England and Brazil.

Out of the 5, four of the teams i.e, Argentina, Spain, France and England have reached the semi-finals of the FIFA World Cup 2026. As of July 20, Spain created history by winning the World Cup for the second time.

Argentina finished as runners for the 2rd time after 2018. England demolished France in the 3rd position match by 6-4.

Both Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe were in the race for golden boot with 8 goals each before the start of the semi-finals, Mbappe ultimately crossed Messi’s record as all time highest goal scorer in FIFA World Cups with 22 goals. Messi as of now is second on the list with 21 goals.