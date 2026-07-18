Which City Is Known As The Mecca Of Indian Football?
Discover why Kolkata is known as the Mecca of Indian Football. Learn about its rich football history, famous clubs, Salt Lake Stadium, the Kolkata Derby, and the 1911 Mohun Bagan victory to win the IFA Shield.
Key Takeaways
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Kolkata is known as the Mecca of Indian football.
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Mohun Bagan Super Giant, East Bengal FC, and Mohammedan Sporting Club are the most famous football clubs in Kolkata.
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Salt Lake is the biggest football stadium in India.
Mecca of Indian Football: Kolkata, the capital city of West Bengal, is the city that is known as the ‘Mecca of Indian Football'.
This city earned this title because of its rich football history, and the oldest football club in India, which is Calcutta FC, established in 1872, is in Kolkata.
So, explore this article in detail and learn why Kolkata is called the 'Mecca' of Indian football, important football facts about Kolkata, and why football is so popular in Kolkata with important FAQs.
Important Facts About Football in Kolkata
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Facts
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Details
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Nickname
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Mecca of Indian Football
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State
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West Bengal
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Famous Stadium
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Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (Salt Lake Stadium)
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Famous Clubs
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Mohun Bagan, East Bengal, Mohammedan Sporting
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Historic Achievement
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Mohun Bagan won the IFA Shield in 1911
Why is Kolkata called the Mecca of Indian Football?
Kolkata is called the Mecca' of Indian football for many reasons, and these reasons are given below:
1. India’s Biggest Football Club
There are three famous football clubs in Kolkata, which are among the oldest football clubs in India, that are:
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Mohun Bagan Super Giant
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East Bengal FC
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Mohammedan Sporting Club
2. The Historic Kolkata Derby
The oldest rivalries in football matches were played between Mohun Bagan and East Bengal, which is popularly known as the “Kolkata Derby." It is one of the oldest rivalries in the Asian region.
3. Salt Lake Stadium
Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, which is also known as “Salt Lake Stadium," is the biggest stadium in India, with a total capacity of 85,000.
In this stadium, the FIFA U-17 World Cup, Indian Super League (ISL) matches, and international football games were also hosted in this stadium.
4. History of Football in India
Football became so popular in India during the British era. In 1911, when Mohun Bagan defeated the East Yorkshire Regiment to win the IFA Shield, the Mohun Bagan Super Giant
became India’s first club to achieve this win and created the historic victory.
Why is Football so Popular in Kolkata?
In India, as cricket is popular in every Indian heart, the same as Football is so popular in Kolkata. Every family of this city supports foir this sport.
This city is also host many school tournaments, local football matches, and youth competitions that help the young players to develop their skills.
Executive - Editorial
Prabhat Mishra is a Subject Matter Expert and digital journalist with an extensive background in the competitive exam landscape and over 4 years of experience in education, national and international news, and current affairs. Over his tenure with top knowledge platforms like Mentorship India, IAS BABA, IAS SARTHI, and now Jagran Josh, he has a deep understanding of government exams like UPSC and State PCS, including UP and Bihar, as he has already qualified for the UPPCS 2022 Mains and Bihar 68th Mains. With his core expertise in history, polity, geography & current affairs, he specialises in creating well-researched, aspirant-centric content and simplifying complex topics for competitive examinations.