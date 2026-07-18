Which City Is Known As The Mecca Of Indian Football?

Key Takeaways Kolkata is known as the Mecca of Indian football.

Mohun Bagan Super Giant, East Bengal FC, and Mohammedan Sporting Club are the most famous football clubs in Kolkata.

Salt Lake is the biggest football stadium in India. Mecca of Indian Football: Kolkata, the capital city of West Bengal, is the city that is known as the ‘Mecca of Indian Football'. This city earned this title because of its rich football history, and the oldest football club in India, which is Calcutta FC, established in 1872, is in Kolkata. So, explore this article in detail and learn why Kolkata is called the 'Mecca' of Indian football, important football facts about Kolkata, and why football is so popular in Kolkata with important FAQs. Important Facts About Football in Kolkata Facts Details Nickname Mecca of Indian Football State West Bengal Famous Stadium Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (Salt Lake Stadium) Famous Clubs Mohun Bagan, East Bengal, Mohammedan Sporting Historic Achievement Mohun Bagan won the IFA Shield in 1911

Why is Kolkata called the Mecca of Indian Football? Kolkata is called the Mecca' of Indian football for many reasons, and these reasons are given below: 1. India’s Biggest Football Club There are three famous football clubs in Kolkata, which are among the oldest football clubs in India, that are: Mohun Bagan Super Giant

East Bengal FC

Mohammedan Sporting Club 2. The Historic Kolkata Derby The oldest rivalries in football matches were played between Mohun Bagan and East Bengal, which is popularly known as the “Kolkata Derby." It is one of the oldest rivalries in the Asian region. 3. Salt Lake Stadium Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, which is also known as “Salt Lake Stadium," is the biggest stadium in India, with a total capacity of 85,000. In this stadium, the FIFA U-17 World Cup, Indian Super League (ISL) matches, and international football games were also hosted in this stadium.