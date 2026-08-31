Which Indian State Has the Most Districts?
Which Indian state has the most districts? Know why Uttar Pradesh has the highest number of districts, along with its divisions, capital and important administrative facts.
India is divided into states and Union Territories which are further divided into districts for administrative purposes. The number of districts varies from one state to another. Uttar Pradesh has the highest number of districts among Indian states. Keep reading in detail.
Which Indian State Has the Most Districts?
Uttar Pradesh is the state that has most districts. It has 75 districts. These districts are grouped into 18 divisions. Lucknow is the capital of Uttar Pradesh. Uttar Pradesh is also the most populous state in India.
Why Does Uttar Pradesh Have So Many Districts?
Uttar Pradesh is one of India’s largest states by area. It is the most populous state in the country. A large number of districts helps in managing administration at the local level.
How Many Districts Are There in Uttar Pradesh?
According to the current administrative structure, Uttar Pradesh has 75 districts.
|Feature
|Details
|State
|Uttar Pradesh
|Number of districts
|75
|Number of divisions
|18
|Capital
|Lucknow
|Region
|Northern India
|Official language
|Hindi
What Is a District?
A district is an administrative unit within a state or Union Territory. Districts are smaller than states. It helps governments administer large geographical areas. A district is generally headed by a District Magistrate or District Collector for main administrative functions.
How Are Uttar Pradesh Districts Organised?
The 75 districts of Uttar Pradesh are grouped into 18 divisions. A division consists of several districts. Divisional administration provides an intermediate level between the state government and district administration. Districts are further divided into tehsils and other smaller administrative units.
What Is Uttar Pradesh Famous For?
Uttar Pradesh is home to the Taj Mahal in Agra and Varanasi is one of India’s oldest continuously inhabited cities. Apart from this, Uttar Pradesh is also an important agricultural state.
Uttar Pradesh Districts
|Feature
|Details
|State
|Uttar Pradesh
|Districts
|75
|Divisions
|18
|Capital
|Lucknow
|Largest state by population
|Yes
|Region
|Northern India
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