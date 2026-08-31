India is divided into states and Union Territories which are further divided into districts for administrative purposes. The number of districts varies from one state to another. Uttar Pradesh has the highest number of districts among Indian states. Keep reading in detail.

Which Indian State Has the Most Districts?

Uttar Pradesh is the state that has most districts. It has 75 districts. These districts are grouped into 18 divisions. Lucknow is the capital of Uttar Pradesh. Uttar Pradesh is also the most populous state in India.

Why Does Uttar Pradesh Have So Many Districts?

Uttar Pradesh is one of India’s largest states by area. It is the most populous state in the country. A large number of districts helps in managing administration at the local level.

How Many Districts Are There in Uttar Pradesh?