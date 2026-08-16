Which Is the Largest Tributary of the Yamuna? Know the River, Origin and Key Facts

The Tons River is the largest tributary of the Yamuna River. It is an important river of the western Himalayan region. The Tons joins the Yamuna at Kalsi in Uttarakhand. It contributes a significant amount of water to the Yamuna. Keep reading to know in detail.

Where Does the Tons River Originate?

The Tons river originates in the Garhwal Himalayas of Uttarakhand. The river flows through the mountainous areas before entering the lower valleys and eventually joins the Yamuna near Kalsi.

Where Does the Tons River Meet the Yamuna?

The Tons river meets the Yamuna near Kalsi in Dehradun district, Uttarakhand. The meeting point is an important geographical point in the Yamuna river system. Kalsi is also known for its historical and archaeological significance.

Why Is the Tons Called the Largest Tributary of the Yamuna?