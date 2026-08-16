Which Is the Largest Tributary of the Yamuna? Know the River, Origin and Key Facts
Which is the largest tributary of the Yamuna River? Know about the Tons River, its origin, length, basin and importance in the Yamuna river system.
The Tons River is the largest tributary of the Yamuna River. It is an important river of the western Himalayan region. The Tons joins the Yamuna at Kalsi in Uttarakhand. It contributes a significant amount of water to the Yamuna. Keep reading to know in detail.
Where Does the Tons River Originate?
The Tons river originates in the Garhwal Himalayas of Uttarakhand. The river flows through the mountainous areas before entering the lower valleys and eventually joins the Yamuna near Kalsi.
Where Does the Tons River Meet the Yamuna?
The Tons river meets the Yamuna near Kalsi in Dehradun district, Uttarakhand. The meeting point is an important geographical point in the Yamuna river system. Kalsi is also known for its historical and archaeological significance.
Why Is the Tons Called the Largest Tributary of the Yamuna?
The Tons is considered the largest tributary of the Yamuna because of its substantial drainage area and water contribution. It is a major Himalayan tributary and carries considerable water into the Yamuna.
Which States Are Associated With the Tons River?
The Tons primarily flows through Uttarakhand before joining the Yamuna. Its basin is largely located in the Himalayan region of Uttarakhand.
What Are the Important Tributaries of the Tons?
The Tons river system receives water from several Himalayan streams. Some important rivers linked with its drainage system include Pabbar, Supin and Rupin.
Yamuna and Tons
|Feature
|Yamuna
|Tons
|Type
|Major river
|Tributary
|Origin
|Yamunotri Glacier
|Garhwal Himalayas
|State Mainly Associated
|Uttarakhand and several northern states
|Uttarakhand
|Confluence
|—
|Kalsi, Uttarakhand
|River System
|Ganga
|Yamuna
|Importance
|Major tributary of Ganga
|Largest tributary of Yamuna
Other Major Tributaries of the Yamuna
Besides the Tons, several important rivers join the Yamuna. These include Chambal, Sind, Betwa, Ken, Hindon and Tons. Among these, the Tons is the major tributary in the upper Himalayan section of the Yamuna system.
Executive - Editorial
Jasreet Kaur is a journalist with over 3 years of experience in digital media and news content creation. She specializes in covering Trending News, including major National and International developments, with a focus on delivering accurate, engaging, and reader-friendly stories. Prior to this, she worked with Zee News as a Content Writer, where she gained extensive experience in news reporting and content strategy. Driven by curiosity, credibility, and a passion for impactful journalism, Jasreet aims to contribute to informed public discourse while supporting positive growth in organizations, society, and the world.