Which is the Only Indian State Has No Operational Railway Station Yet?

Railway is a very important mode of communication for all states. But do you know which is the only state that has no operational railway stations. Sikkim is the only Indian state that currently does not have an operational railway station within its territory. Keep reading to know in detail.

Why Does Sikkim Not Have a Railway Station?

Sikkim has a difficult mountainous terrain. Building railway tracks in the Himalayan region requires extensive tunnels and bridges. For decades, Sikkim has mainly depended on road and air connectivity.

What Is the Sivok–Rangpo Railway Project?

Indian Railways has stated that rail connectivity exists in 7 of the 8 northeastern states, with Sikkim being connected through the ongoing Sivok–Rangpo railway project. The Sivok–Rangpo railway line is being built to connect Sikkim with India’s national railway network. The project is approximately 44.96 km long.