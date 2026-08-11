Which is the Only Indian State Has No Operational Railway Station Yet?
Sikkim is the only Indian state without an operational railway station. Know why the state has no railway network and when its first railway line is expected.
Railway is a very important mode of communication for all states. But do you know which is the only state that has no operational railway stations. Sikkim is the only Indian state that currently does not have an operational railway station within its territory. Keep reading to know in detail.
Why Does Sikkim Not Have a Railway Station?
Sikkim has a difficult mountainous terrain. Building railway tracks in the Himalayan region requires extensive tunnels and bridges. For decades, Sikkim has mainly depended on road and air connectivity.
What Is the Sivok–Rangpo Railway Project?
Indian Railways has stated that rail connectivity exists in 7 of the 8 northeastern states, with Sikkim being connected through the ongoing Sivok–Rangpo railway project. The Sivok–Rangpo railway line is being built to connect Sikkim with India’s national railway network. The project is approximately 44.96 km long.
How Many Stations Will the Railway Line Have?
The new railway line will have five stations Sivok, Riyang, Melli, Rangpo and Teesta Bazar underground halt station. Rangpo will be particularly important because it will provide the first direct railway connection into Sikkim.
What Will Railway Connectivity Mean for Sikkim?
The railway connection is expected to improve connectivity with the rest of India, make passenger travel easier, improve movement of goods, support tourism, create new economic opportunities and strategic connectivity in the region.
Sikkim is also Known As Land of Mystical Mountains
Sikkim is known as the Land of Mystical Mountains. It is famous for its Himalayan landscapes, monasteries, valleys and high-altitude lakes. It is home to Kanchenjunga, the world’s third-highest mountain peak.
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Jasreet Kaur is a journalist with over 3 years of experience in digital media and news content creation. She specializes in covering Trending News, including major National and International developments, with a focus on delivering accurate, engaging, and reader-friendly stories. Prior to this, she worked with Zee News as a Content Writer, where she gained extensive experience in news reporting and content strategy. Driven by curiosity, credibility, and a passion for impactful journalism, Jasreet aims to contribute to informed public discourse while supporting positive growth in organizations, society, and the world.