Which Princely States Had Not Joined India by August 15, 1947? The Status of Hyderabad, Junagadh and J&K

On August 15, 1947, India gained its independence. But this freedom did not mean that the whole map of India was already one nation. British India consisted of two parts. One part was ruled directly by the British and the other part had more than 500 small kingdoms called princely states. When India gained its independence, these states did not automatically become a part of the new India. Their rulers had to choose whether to join India, join Pakistan, or try to stay independent. Most of these states joined India quickly however 3 states were on different paths. These were Hyderabad, Junagadh and Jammu and Kashmir. What Happened to Princely States After Independence? Once British rule ended, the special relationship between the Crown and the princely states was officially over. The Indian Independence Act of 1947 mentioned that all treaties between the Crown and the princely states would end, leaving these states technically independent. Rulers had 3 choices which were:

They could join India

They could join Pakistan,

They could try to remain separate. To join a country, a ruler needed to sign a legal paper which is known as the Instrument of Accession, and it meant handing over control of defence, foreign affairs and communication to that country. Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, and officer V. P. Menon led the difficult task of convincing hundreds of rulers to become a part of India. Which Princely States Had Not Joined India on August 15, 1947? Princely State Ruler Position on Aug 15, 1947 Eventual Outcome Hyderabad Nizam Osman Ali Khan Wanted to remain independent Joined India in September 1948 after military action Junagadh Nawab Mahabat Khan III Announced accession to Pakistan Joined India in 1948 after public vote Jammu and Kashmir Maharaja Hari Singh Wanted to stay independent Joined India on October 26-27, 1947

1. Hyderabad Hyderabad was ruled by Nizam Osman Ali Khan when India became an independent nation. The Nizam wanted Hyderabad to remain an independent country and didn’t want it to be a part of India or Pakistan. To buy some time, a Standstill Agreement was signed by the Nizam with India in November 1947. This agreement was signed to keep normal relations while the final decision came. But talks did not solve the real issue as the law and order inside Hyderabad worsened. It was September 1948 when the Indian government launched a military operation known as Operation Polo. This operation was done between 13 and 17 September 1948 and the main objective was to bring Hyderabad into the Indian Union. Hyderabad Timeline Date/Period Event August 15, 1947 Hyderabad had not acceded to India November 1947 Standstill Agreement signed September 13-17, 1948 Operation Polo carried out September 17, 1948 Hyderabad became a part of India

2. Junagadh Junagadh was ruled by Nawab Mahabat Khan III at the time of India’s independence. Junagadh had no land border with Pakistan, however the Nawab still wanted to join Pakistan. On 15 September 1947, he formally signed the Instrument of Accession to Pakistan. But the public went furious in the state and unrest grew rapidly in Junagadh. That is when the Nawab eventually left the state and he himself went to Pakistan. His Dewan, which was Shah Nawaz Bhutto, then asked India for help and it was 9 November 1947 when Indian troops and officers took charge of the state peacefully. To settle the matter fairly, a public vote was held on 20 February 1948. Out of 1,90,000 votes that were casted, only 91 votes went the other way. Junagadh Timeline Date/Period Event August 1947 Junagadh remained outside India September 15, 1947 Nawab signed accession to Pakistan November 9, 1947 Indian administration took control February 20, 1948 Vote held and it became part of India

3. Jammu & Kashmir Maharaja Hari Singh was the ruler of Jammu and Kashmir his initial wish was to keep the state independent. He signed a standstill agreement to keep things calm however in October 1947 there were armed tribal fighters that came in from Pakistan and they invaded Kashmir and moved close to the capital which was Srinagar. It was 26 October when Hari Singh asked India for military help. However, the nation could not send help unless the state acceded to India so he had decided to merge and attached the signed Instrument of Accession. He signed the Instrument of Accession on 26 October 1947. Jammu & Kashmir Timeline Date Event August 15, 1947 No accession to India August 1947 Standstill arrangements in place October 22, 1947 Invasion started October 26, 1947 Instrument of Accession signed