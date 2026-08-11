Which Region in Andhra Pradesh is Celebrated as the Granary of South India?
Know which region of Andhra Pradesh is called the Granary of South India and why it is so important for agriculture.
The Godavari Delta in Andhra Pradhesh is titled as the Granary of South India and this name is given because the region grows huge amounts of rice every year. The Godavari River flows down from central India and spreads out into many smaller channels before it merges into the Bay of Bengal. This huge spread creates a large and very fertile delta.
The soil is quite rich in this delta as the river deposits fine mud, called alluvium, on the land every year which makes the land ideal for farming. Moreover, the region also receives plenty of water for irrigation.
That is why farmers in this region can easily grow rice twice a year in many areas. The Godavari Delta is the biggest provider to the farm economy in Andhra Pradesh.
Where is Godavari Delta Located?
The Godavari Delta lies in the coastal part of Andhra Pradesh which is close to Bay of Bengal. As the Godavari River reaches near the sea, it spreads into several smaller streams, known as distributaries. The two main streams are called Gautami and Vasistha.
The delta region covers these districts in parts:
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East Godavari district
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West Godavari district
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Dr B.R. Ambedkar Konaseema district
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Kakinada district
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Eluru district (partly)
Why is the Godavari Delta Called the Granary of South India?
The Godavari Delta is titled as Granary of South India because of many natural and man-made factors that work together:
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Rich Alluvial Soil: Every year the Godavari river carries a lot of fine silt and deposits on the land which keeps the soil fertile without much extra efforts.
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Ample Water Availability: The Godavari is one of the largest rivers in India which carries a huge amount of water and during its course it fulfills the farming needs in the delta.
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Suitable Climate for Paddy: The coastal climate here is warm and humid and this is exactly what is required for paddy, or rice.
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Strong Irrigation Network: The delta has an old and well-planned canal system. Water from the river is carried through canals to fields.
What Crops Are Grown in the Godavari Delta?
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Crop
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Importance
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Rice (Paddy)
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It is the main crop of the region and grown twice a year in most areas. Rice is the major reason that the delta is called a granary
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Sugarcane
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Grown widely in the delta region
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Coconut
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Common in the Konaseema area
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Banana
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Grown as a cash crop
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Pulses and vegetables
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Grown between paddy seasons on many farms to keep the soil healthy
Godavari Delta vs Krishna Delta
The Godavari Delta is usually compared with the Krishna Delta as both of them are major rice growing regions of Andhra Pradesh. Here is a simple comparison of the two:
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Feature
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Godavari Delta
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Krishna Delta
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River
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Godavari River
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Krishna River
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Main barrage
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Dowleswaram Barrage also called Sir Arthur Cotton Barrage
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Prakasam Barrage, Vijayawada
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Districts covered
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East Godavari, West Godavari, Konaseema, Kakinada, part of Eluru
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Krishna, Guntur, part of West Godavari and Prakasam
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Built by
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Sir Arthur Cotton, completed around 1852
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Original anicut by Sir Arthur Cotton in the 1850s and it was rebuilt as Prakasam Barrage in 1954 to 1957
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Main crop
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Rice, grown twice a year
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Rice, grown twice a year
Dowleswaram Barrage and the Godavari Delta
The Dowleswaram Barrage is located near Rajamahendravaram (Rajahmundry). It is one of the biggest reasons behind the success of the Godavari Delta.
Before this barrage was built, a large amount of the Godavari river’s water flowed straight into the sea and wasn’t used for farming. The British irrigation engineer Sir Arthur Cotton studied the river and built the original small dam, across the river between 1847 and 1852.
This structure was later upgraded and it is now called the Sir Arthur Cotton Barrage with the common name Dowleswaram Barrage.
The barrage controls and directs the river's water into a large network of irrigation canals. This system today irrigates a very large stretch of farmland across the East Godavari, West Godavari, Konaseema, and nearby districts.
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