Who Casts the First Vote in Vice Presidential Election in India? Check Here

The Indian Prime Minister typically starts the Vice Presidential Election voting, which sets the ballot process in motion among Members of Parliament in both the houses.
The Vice Presidential Election in India is an exemplary constitutional exercise to determine the nation's second-highest office. This election is headed by the collective members of Parliament, reflecting the nation's robust democratic traditions. Since 2025, this election has come under special focus due to Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar's resignation, and the consequent early elections and visible political contest.
Who Gets to Cast the First Vote?
While every Member of Parliament equally has the right to vote, convention and practice demand that the Prime Minister, as the most eminent and senior member in attendance, casts the first vote. In the 2025 election, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was seen casting the initial ballot at 10 am, symbolically initiating the polling activity. While not a legal requirement, this first vote is practiced as a courtesy and convention in Indian parliamentary practice.
Vice President Election: Voting Process
The election is conducted by a system of proportional representation through a single transferable vote under the administration of the Election Commission of India.
-
The electoral college comprises all members, elected as well as nominated of both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, totaling about 788 MPs.
-
The voting is conducted by way of a secret ballot; the candidates are ranked in order of preference by the MP using numerals.
-
Balls with dubious marks or distinguishing symbols are rendered invalid to offer secrecy and equity.
-
The process begins at Parliament House at 10 am and goes on till 5 pm. The votes are counted after 6 pm and results tend to be announced on the same evening.
Symbolic Meaning of the First Vote
The Prime Minister's first vote is of immense symbolic value. It marks the authority of the institution and the unity of Parliament in enforcing constitutional conventions. It has the tendency to set an example for the other MPs, who vote sequentially. The exercise is widely covered by the national media and establishes the Prime Minister's position within the electoral college.
Casting the first vote by the incumbent Prime Minister has now become a political tradition in recent Vice Presidential Elections. It is not a written legislation but has acquired ceremonial status in India's parliamentary culture, especially since the senior ministers and important MPs are normally the first to vote as proceedings start.
The tradition of the Prime Minister casting his vote first in the Vice Presidential Election is a well-accepted practice in India, symbolizing leadership and opening up to other Members of Parliament. The process is a paradigm of disciplined and decorous democratic practice, contributing to the legitimacy and seriousness of electing India's Vice President.
