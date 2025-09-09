Who Casts the First Vote in Vice Presidential Election in India? Check Here

The Indian Prime Minister typically starts the Vice Presidential Election voting, which sets the ballot process in motion among Members of Parliament in both the houses.

The Vice Presidential Election in India is an exemplary constitutional exercise to determine the nation's second-highest office. This election is headed by the collective members of Parliament, reflecting the nation's robust democratic traditions. Since 2025, this election has come under special focus due to Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar's resignation, and the consequent early elections and visible political contest.

Who Gets to Cast the First Vote?

While every Member of Parliament equally has the right to vote, convention and practice demand that the Prime Minister, as the most eminent and senior member in attendance, casts the first vote. In the 2025 election, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was seen casting the initial ballot at 10 am, symbolically initiating the polling activity. While not a legal requirement, this first vote is practiced as a courtesy and convention in Indian parliamentary practice.