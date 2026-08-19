Who is Ayush Shetty? Meet the 21-Year-Old Indian Shuttler Who Stunned Defending Champion Shi Yuqi

Indian badminton player Ayush Shetty beat World No 1 Shi Yuqi in the opening round of the 2026 BWF World Championships in New Delhi. The 21 year old unseeded player won the match 21-14, 13-21, 21-19 in 73 minutes at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium.

Shetty at 6 feet 5 inches used his height and strong smashes as an advantage to beat the defending champion. This win marks his first win over the Chinese player who is also a defending BWF champion after three previous losses at the championship.

Read more about the promising Indian badminton player Ayush Shetty biography hereonwards as the BWF tournament reaches its climax.

How Ayush Shetty Beat World No.1 Shi Yuqi at 2026 BWF?

Shetty took control early in the first game. He led 11-5 at the mid game break by hitting sharp smashes to the corners and taking the game 21-14.