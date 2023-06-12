Who is Kairan Quazi, the 14-year-old hired by Elon Musk to be an engineer?

Kairan Quazi, a 14-year-old boy, has set a new record as the youngest person ever hired by Elon Musk’s SpaceX. Now being hailed as a prodigy, Quazi announced in a LinkedIn post that he will work as a Software Engineer on the Starlink engineering team.

SpaceX hires the best, brightest & smartest engineers in the world, even a 14 year old by the name of Kairan Quazi, who will start his new job on SpaceX’s Starlink team on July 31. Congrats Kairan and welcome to the @SpaceX team! pic.twitter.com/iwMmAcvzDz — Teslaconomics (@Teslaconomics) June 9, 2023

Quazi's exceptional abilities caught the attention of SpaceX during their rigorous interview process. His technical skills, coupled with his curiosity and enthusiasm, made him an outstanding candidate. Quazi eagerly accepted the offer to work on SpaceX's Starlink team, contributing to the ambitious satellite constellation project that aims to revolutionize global broadband coverage.

Quazi's path to success began at an early age when he enrolled at Las Positas Community College at just nine years old. He even was a STEM tutor at his college. His thirst for knowledge led him to pursue college-level coursework while his peers were still in elementary school. He undertook a multi-year co-op at a leading technology company, getting hands-on learning in artificial intelligence and machine learning. He also gained valuable insights during a summer internship at a cyber intelligence start-up backed by venture capital.

The young boy from San Francisco will graduate from Santa Clara University's (SCU) School of Engineering in a few days, making yet another record. He will become the youngest graduate of the institution.

As he embarks on his journey with SpaceX's Starlink team, the world eagerly awaits the transformative innovations that will undoubtedly emerge from this extraordinary young talent.













