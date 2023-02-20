Who is Mayilsamy, the Tamil Comedy King?

Mayilsamy, a well-known comedian and actor, died on Sunday in Chennai. The 57-year-old comedian had a heart attack. His passing stunned the Tamil film community, celebrities, and politicians and many of his admirers expressed their sorrow on social media.

A great talent. This is heartbreaking. pic.twitter.com/L79LmnT3j4 — Dhanush (@dhanushkraja) February 19, 2023

Shocked to know of the passing of my colleague #mayilsamy.. I had the fortune of working with his kindhearted self in many a films over the years... Respect... Strength to the family. Naman. pic.twitter.com/lGEnGyRTKg — Ashish Vidyarthi (@AshishVid) February 19, 2023

Who is Mayilsamy?

Indian Tamil actor and comedian Mayilsamy, who was born on October 2, 1965, specialized in supporting roles. He was a frequent guest judge on Sun TV's Asathapovathu Yaaru and appeared in numerous Tamil films. He was renowned for his comedic performances in films, often working with veteran comics Vivek and Vadivelu. In a career spanning close to four decades, he appeared in more than 200 movies.

Name Mayilsamy Real Name R Mayilsamy Date Of Birth 2 October 1965 Age 52 Nationality Indian Hometown Sathyamangalam, Tamil Nadu Profession Comedian Actor Marital Status Married Wife Shantha Children Arumainayagam aka Anbu Awards & Recognition Tamil Nadu State Film Award for Best Comedian Death 19 February 2022 Net Worth $1 Million - $5 Million

Mayilsamy’s Career

In the South Indian entertainment sector, Mayilsamy was a popular television veteran who was renowned for his impeccable comedic timing. He primarily acted in supporting roles in well-known Tamil television shows and films. Mayilsamy was also a well-known stand-up comedian, TV host, stage performer, and theatre artist. From his earliest years, Mayilsamy was active in theatre and stage performances. He performed and toured Tamil Nadu with a well-known local comedy troupe. Additionally, he appeared in a number of stand-up comedy films, such as "Sirippoo Sirrippu." Mayilsamy made his television debut in Tamil as the host and judge of the well-liked comedy program Asathapovathu Yaaru, which aired on Sun TV.

He started acting in the 1980s and shared the lead role in Dhavani Kanavugal (1984) with K. Bhagyaraj. Early in his acting career, he worked with veteran actor Kamal Haasan in the films Apoorva Sagodharargal (1989) and Michael Madhana Kama Rajan (1990), both of which had minor roles for him. He made headlines for his performance in Vivek and Dhool (2003). In the year 2022, he last appeared on screen alongside Linga, Gayathrie, and Vivek Prasanna in the movie Udanpaal.

He has starred in a number of well-known films, including Dhool, Vaseegara, Ghilli, Giri, Uthamaputhiran, Veeram, Kanchana, and Kangalal Kaidhu Sei. Also, for his role in Kangalal Kaidhu Sei, he actually won the Tamil Nadu State Film Award for Best Comedian.

To pay his final respects, superstar Rajinikanth went to Mayilsamy's home. He expressed his sympathies to Mayilsamy's family. He said that it is not just a big loss to the film industry and his family circle, but also to the entire humanity. M K Stalin, the chief minister of Tamil Nadu, also offered his condolences to the grieving family and recalled how his father, Kalaignar Karunanidhi, had praised Mayilsamy in the past. He claimed that Mayilsamy was renowned for his capacity to persuade others through ferocious debate. Many other well-known figures from politics and the entertainment industry paid their respects to the soul who had passed away.