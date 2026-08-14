Who is Moises Henriques? Former Australia All-Rounder Captains Portugal in T20 World Cup Qualifier

The former Australian player Moises Henriques is back in the news after deciding to captain Portugal which is also the country he was born in. Henriques hopes to lead Portugal through the European qualifiers and into their first ever T20 World Cup in 2028.

He spoke to the BBC’s Stumped podcast and described reaching the tournament with Portugal as a dream scenario. Portugal is currently ranked 37th in the world and plays alongside teams like Germany, Israel, and Greece in Group B.

Let’s read more about how Moises Henriques describes his appointment as a head coach for Portugal Cricket team and his career stats with Australia hereonwards.

How Moises Henriques is Chasing 'Cricket Nirvana' with Portugal

Henriques was born in Funchal Madeira before moving to Australia as a toddler. Now near the end of his playing career he is using his experience as a former batter to build cricket in Portugal.