Who is Moises Henriques? Former Australia All-Rounder Captains Portugal in T20 World Cup Qualifier
Former Australian all-rounder Moises Henriques has returned to his roots to captain Portugal. The 39-year-old veteran is leading the team in the European qualifiers and aiming to help the country secure its first-ever spot in the T20 World Cup.
The former Australian player Moises Henriques is back in the news after deciding to captain Portugal which is also the country he was born in. Henriques hopes to lead Portugal through the European qualifiers and into their first ever T20 World Cup in 2028.
He spoke to the BBC’s Stumped podcast and described reaching the tournament with Portugal as a dream scenario. Portugal is currently ranked 37th in the world and plays alongside teams like Germany, Israel, and Greece in Group B.
Let’s read more about how Moises Henriques describes his appointment as a head coach for Portugal Cricket team and his career stats with Australia hereonwards.
How Moises Henriques is Chasing 'Cricket Nirvana' with Portugal
Henriques was born in Funchal Madeira before moving to Australia as a toddler. Now near the end of his playing career he is using his experience as a former batter to build cricket in Portugal.
"The ideal scenario would be to replicate what Italy have done... We'll only be able to tell in a couple of games," Henriques said on the BBC Stumped podcast.
If Portugal wins their qualifier group they advance to the main European regional final. That stage offers a direct pathway to the 2028 T20 World Cup.
Moises Henriques: Biography, Australia Career and Stats
Henriques made a name for himself over two decades in Australian cricket. He captained the Australian Under 19 team at the 2006 World Cup and made his senior team debut in 2009.
In total Henriques played 44 matches for Australia across all the three format (Test, ODI, and T20 matches). And the following table highlights his overall career stats for your reference
|
Tournament/Format
|
Matches
|
Total Runs
|
Highest Score
|
Wickets
|
Best Bowling
|
Test Matches
|
4
|
164
|
81
|
2
|
1/15
|
One-Day Internationals (ODIs)
|
16
|
117
|
22
|
8
|
3/32
|
T20 Internationals (T20Is)
|
24
|
355
|
62
|
7
|
2/11
|
Indian Premier League (IPL)
|
62
|
1000
|
74
|
42
|
3/12
Moises spent most of his domestic career with New South Wales and led the Sydney Sixers to three Big Bash League titles. He also played for five different teams in the IPL where he won the trophy with Sunrisers Hyderabad in 2016.
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