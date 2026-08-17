Who is the CEO of Accenture? Check Her Career and Achievements

Julie Sweet is an American businesswoman and the current CEO and chair of the information technology and management consulting firm Accenture. Under her leadership, Accenture has focused heavily on artificial intelligence, including a company wide AI literacy program completed by more than 500,000 employees. Let us explore Julie Sweet’s career and achievements in this article. Julie Sweet: Career Julie Sweet is the current Chief Executive Officer of Accenture, she has been serving the company on this role since 2019. In September 2021, she was also given the additional responsibility of becoming the chair of Accenture's board of directors. She is the first ever woman to become the CEO of Accenture. Before taking over as the global CEO, Sweet led Accenture's North America business from 2015 to 2019, the company's largest market. Prior to that, she served as Accenture's general counsel, secretary, and chief compliance officer from 2010 to 2015.

She joined Accenture in 2010 after spending 17 years at the law firm Cravath, Swaine & Moore LLP of which 10 were as partner. She was only the 9th woman to become partner of the firm. Julie Sweet Education Julia Sweet holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Claremont McKenna College and a Juris Doctor from Columbia Law School. Julie Sweet Achievements and Recognitions Julie Sweet is the first woman to hold the position of CEO at Accenture, and she is also one of the 55 woman CEO's to run the Fortune 500 companies. She also serves as a board member of the World Economic Forum Board of Trustees and also as Board of Trustee at Bridges from School to Work which was established by the Marriot family in 1989 for helping the young people with disabilities to find suitable employment. She is also recognised as TIME's 100 Most Influential People List in 2024, and was also on the list of Forbes World's Most Powerful Women in 2025.