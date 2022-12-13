Who said math is boring? These math riddles are here to prove you wrong!

Talk about math in a room and you will see many people making a face or frowning. Discuss the favorite subject of your friends and probably none of them will talk about math. Visit a library and you will barely see one or two students standing in front of the math section. Such is the image of math.

Despite being the most practical and universally acknowledged discipline, many people hate math, and oh, a greater population fears math.

That is why we have brought some exciting math riddles that might prove your harsh perception toward math. Indeed, these riddles are going to be challenging, but they are so fun that you might not hate math that much after you try all five of these. You need not worry about the answers; we have mentioned them at the end.

Are you ready?

Here you go!

MATH RIDDLES

MATH RIDDLE 1:

Suppose 1+9+8=1, then what can be 2+8+9?

MATH RIDDLE 2:

Sam was born on January 1st, 23 B.C. in KL town and passed away on January 2nd, 23 A.D. What was his age when he died?

MATH RIDDLE 3.

100 girls were attending a party. 85 of them had a red bag, 75 of them had worn brown shoes, 60 of them came with an umbrella and 90 girls wore a ring. How many girls have had all these four items?

MATH RIDDLE 4.

Sam tosses a coin 10 times and it lands in the heads-up position all ten times. So what are the possible chances for him to toss it up again and get landed in a heads-up position?

MATH RIDDLE 5.

Tom was on the way to KLCC Park. He met a guy with 7 wives; each came with 7 sacks. All these sacks contain 7 cats, and each of these 7 cats had 7 kits. So in total, how many were going to KLCC Park?







Now that you have tried all five exciting math riddles, here are the answers you were waiting for!

ANSWERS:

MATH RIDDLE 1:

Suppose 1+9+8=1, then what can be 2+8+9?







Answer - 10! (Check the first letter of the spelling of each digit, One+Nine+Eight= ONE, similarly Two+Eight+Nine= TEN).

MATH RIDDLE 2:

Sam was born on January 1st, 23 B.C. in KL town and passed away on January 2nd, 23 A.D. What was his age when he died?

Answer - 45 years old! There are 23 years in both periods in the actual calculation but there is no 0 year. So you can add up these periods and subtract 1 year. That means 23 + 23 – 1 = 45 years old.

MATH RIDDLE 3.

100 girls were attending a party. 85 of them had a red bag, 75 of them had worn brown shoes, 60 of them came with an umbrella and 90 girls wore rings. How many girls have had all these four items?

Answer - 10

Divide by 3. All the girls had three items. The remainder indicates the number of girls with 4 items.

85

75

60

90

3 = 100 + 10 remainder

MATH RIDDLE 4.

Sam tosses a coin 10 times and it lands in the heads-up position all ten times. So what are the possible chances for him to toss it up again and get landed in a heads-up position?







Answer - He has a 50% chance to see the heads-up position. This is because the coin toss is not dependent on the first 10 tosses.

MATH RIDDLE 5.

Tom was on the way to KLCC Park. He met a guy with 7 wives; each came with 7 sacks. All these sacks contain 7 cats, and each of these 7 cats had 7 kits. So in total, how many were going to KLCC Park?

Answer - 1. Only Tom was going to KLCC Park







We know you enjoyed these! Didn’t we say that we will change your perception of math?

