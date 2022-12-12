Meerkats are highly evolved beings! Can you spot the hidden one in this image?

Have you ever seen a meerkat in real life? If you reside somewhere near the Kalahari Desert in Botswana or in Angola, South Africa, you may have got the wonderful chance to see a meerkat in real life. However, in a situation otherwise, not many people know how wonderful these mysterious-looking animals can be.

We can sense that tingling excitement in your tummy to get to know about these creatures. But hey, has anything in this world ever come for free? The bread you eat costs you money, the salary you get costs you your time, effort, and skills, and the love you want also costs you your efforts, time, and sometimes, intense emotions. Apologies for taking the conversation in a melancholic tone, but the point is that if you are eager to know more about meerkats here, you need to pay something.

Hey, before you skip the blog, we aren’t asking for money; all you have to do is find the hidden meerkat in this image.

Up for this agreement?

Here is your fun fact number 1:

Are you afraid of snakes? Meerkats aren’t. Yes, the creatures are immune to certain types of venomous snakes. So, in case a venomous snake bites a meerkat, he may shrug off the wound and enjoy their hunt.







Yet another fun fact

You may have passed out from a top university, but meerkats aren’t any less. Jokes apart, meerkats are super intelligent beings. They look super innocent, but they are capable of complex coordinated behavior. Moreover, they are able to easily solve complex tasks, and research shows that they possess independent thought.

Here comes the last fun fact!

Hey, did we present the challenge to you?

Before you enjoy the last fun fact, here is the image.

Let’s make it even more fun. What if we say you only have 10 seconds to find the hidden meerkat?

Find the hidden meerkat in the image.







Image Source: The Quiz Central (YouTube)









Could you find the hidden meerkat?



Image Source: The Quiz Central (YouTube)

Here it is!















Now that you were successful in finding the hidden meerkat, here is the last fun fact we promised about.













Meerkats do not drink water!

Yes, you read it right. Meerkats live in dry deserts, but they do not miss drinking water. They require little moisture to survive. They obtain this moisture from insects and grubs.

Satiated with the facts? We are sure you are. And just like we are, you too are now in awe of meerkats, aren't you?

