Feeling trapped in a routine? Get refreshed with these brain teasers!

Following a routine is often the secret behind many success stories. Watch any TED talk and you would find most of the influencers talking about following a fixed routine. However, the human mind gets tired of following a fixed routine. That is when the time comes to recharge it with interesting elements.

What better way to recharge your brain than brain teasers?





Try these brain teasers to recharge your mind!

BRAIN TEASER 1:

What makes this number unique: 8,549,176,320?







BRAIN TEASER 2:

What five-letter word becomes shorter when you add two letters to it?

BRAIN TEASER 3:

I am the beginning of sorrow and the end of sickness. You cannot express happiness without me yet I am in the midst of crosses. I am always at risk yet never in danger. You may find me in the sun, but I am never out of the darkness.

BRAIN TEASER 4:

Fourteen of the kids in the class are girls. Eight of the kids wear blue shirts. Two of the kids are neither girls nor wear a blue shirts. If five of the kids are girls who wear blue shirts, how many kids are in the class?

BRAIN TEASER 5:

You’re escaping a maze, and there are three doors in front of you. The door on the left leads to a pit of lava. The door in the center leads to a room filled with deadly gas. The door on the right leads to a lion that hasn’t eaten in three months. Which door do you choose?

Excited for the answers? Scroll down!

BRAIN TEASER 1:

What makes this number unique: 8,549,176,320?

Answer -

It has each number, zero through nine, listed in alphabetical order

BRAIN TEASER 2.

What five-letter word becomes shorter when you add two letters to it?

Answer-

Short.

BRAIN TEASER 3:

I am the beginning of sorrow and the end of sickness. You cannot express happiness without me yet I am in the midst of crosses. I am always at risk yet never in danger. You may find me in the sun, but I am never out of the darkness.

Answer-

The letter S.

BRAIN TEASER 4:

Fourteen of the kids in the class are girls. Eight of the kids wear blue shirts. Two of the kids are neither girls nor wear a blue shirts. If five of the kids are girls who wear blue shirts, how many kids are in the class?

Answer-

19.

BRAIN TEASER 5:

You’re escaping a maze, and there are three doors in front of you. The door on the left leads to a pit of lava. The door in the center leads to a room filled with deadly gas. The door on the right leads to a lion that hasn’t eaten in three months. Which door do you choose?

Answer-

The door on the right. A lion that hasn’t eaten in three months would be dead.

These were pretty fun, weren't these?