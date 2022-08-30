Who was Abhijit Sen? India’s leading agriculture economist passes away

Abhijit Sen Economist: One of India’s leading agriculture economists, Abhijit Sen passed away on the night of August 29, 2022, at the age of 72. Abhijit Sen was a former Planning commission member and was one of the country’s foremost experts on the rural economy. According to his brother Dr. Pronab Sen, Abhijit Sen suffered a heart attack around 11 pm. He was rushed to the hospital but it was over by the time family reached there.

Abhijit Sen served as a member of the Planning Commission during the previous United Progressive Alliance Government. He was also the Chairman of the Commission for Agricultural Costs & Prices (CACP) in the first Atal Bihari Vajpayee-led NDA government and authored the report of the High-Level Committee on Long Term Grain Policy that was submitted in 2000.

Know about Abhijit Sen and about his contributions to the agricultural economy of India.

Sad News: Prof #AbhijitSen, a leading expert on the rural economy &a former member of Planning Commission, is no more. He was 72.

In an academic career spanning over four decades, Sen taught economics at Sussex, Oxford, Cambridge & Essex b4 joining Jawaharlal Nehru Univ in 1985. pic.twitter.com/ZPYyjM3SiF — MAHA INFO CENTRE (@micnewdelhi) August 30, 2022

Who was Abhijit Sen?

Abhijit Sen was a renowned agriculture economist and a former member of the Planning commission of India. In a career spanning more than four decades, Abhijit Sen taught economics at Jawaharlal Nehru University and held several important government positions including the Chair of the Commission of Agricultural Cost and Prices.

Abhijit Sen, from 2004 to 2014was a member of the Planning Commission of India when Manmohan Singh was the Prime Minister of the country.

Abhijit Sen Education

Abhijit Sen grew up in a Bengali Baidya family in New Delhi, attending Sardar Patel Vidyalaya and then St. Stephen’s College for a Physics Honors degree. He had a PhD in Economics from the University of Cambridge in 1981 where he was a member of Trinity Hall and wrote a these called "The Agrarian Constraint to economic development: the case of India" under the supervision of Prof. J.A. Rowthorn.

Abhijit Sen Career

Abhijit Sen was on a leave as a Professor of Economics at Jawaharlal Nehru University. Abhijit Sen has been a Chairman of a number of official Commissions, including the High-Level Committee on Long Term Grain Policy, Commission of Agricultural Costs and Prices, the Tenth Plan Subgroup on the Agricultural Economics and Rural Development. Abhijit Sen has also been a member of the State Planning Boards of West Bengal and Tripura, the Expert Committee on Rural Credit, and the PM's Taskforce on Agricultural Economics and Development. He has been an advisor/consultant with International organizations such as the United Nations Development Programnme, the International Labour Organisation, Food and Agricultural Organisations of the United Nations, OECD Development Center, the UN University World Institute of Development Research, the International Fund for Agricultural Development and Asian Development Bank.

