Bloomberg Billionaires Index 2022 List: Gautam Adani becomes world’s third richest, first Asian in top 3

Bloomberg Billionaires Index 2022: Gautam Adani has become the third richest person in the world, as per the latest Bloomberg Billionaires Data. With a net worth of $137 billion, the 60-year-old business tycoon is now following Elon Musk and Amazon’s Jeff Bezos on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index 2022 List. Gautam Adani has surpassed the Fresh Business magnate Bernard Arnault, the co-founder of LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton, a world leader in luxury fashion.

On Bloomberg Billionaires Index List 2022, Tesla Chief Elon Musk has a net worth of $251 billion while the Amazon founder and the CEO of Amazon-Jeff Bezos- has a total worth of $153 billion. As per the Bloomberg Report, this is also the first time that an Asian has made the list of the top three wealthiest people in the world.

Gautam Adani, last week made headlines with the announcement that the Adani firms are set to acquire 29 percent stakes in NDTV, one of India’s top news networks. However, as per the network, the deal is subject to market regulator SEBI’s nod.

"India stands on the threshold of infinite opportunities and accelerated growth. Powered by the aspirations and dreams of our youth, the greatest democracy's story is only the beginning. There can be no stopping India."

- Gautam Adani pic.twitter.com/HlAqMyxgEW — Adani Group (@AdaniOnline) August 15, 2022

Who is Gautam Adani?

Gautam Adani is the co-founder of the Adani Group, which is the largest port operator in the country. Gautam Adani’s Adani Group is also said to be the largest coal trader in India. Revenue of $5.3 billion was reported by Adani Enterprises in March 31, 2021, as per the Bloomberg Profile of Asia’s richest person highlights.

Bloomberg Billionaires Index 2022 List

Rank Name Net Worth 1 Elon Musk $251 billion 2 Jeff Bezos $153 billion 3 Gautam Adani $137 billion 4 Bernard Arnault $136 billion 5 Bill Gates $117 billion 6 Warren Buffett $100 billion 7 Larry Page $100 billion 8 Sergey Brin $95.8 billion 9 Steve Ballmer $93.7 billion 10 Larry Ellison $93.3 billion 11 Mukesh Ambani $91.9 billion 12 Carlos Slim 71.1 billion 13 Zhong Shanshan $70.8 billion 14 Francoise Bettencourt Meyers $69.3 billion 15 Charles Koch $67.7 billion 16 Julia Flesher Koch and Family $67.6 billion 17 Jim Walton $61.6 billion 18 Rob Walton $61.1 billion 19 Alice Walton $59.4 billion 20 Mark Zuckerberg $59.4 billion

Note: The rankings are as of August 30, 2022

