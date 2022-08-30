Bloomberg Billionaires Index 2022 List: Gautam Adani becomes world’s third richest, first Asian in top 3

Gautam Adani has become the third richest person and the first Asian in the top three of the Bloomberg Billionaires Index 2022 List.
Bloomberg Billionaires Index 2022: Gautam Adani has become the third richest person in the world, as per the latest Bloomberg Billionaires Data. With a net worth of $137 billion, the 60-year-old business tycoon is now following Elon Musk and Amazon’s Jeff Bezos on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index 2022 List. Gautam Adani has surpassed the Fresh Business magnate Bernard Arnault, the co-founder of LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton, a world leader in luxury fashion.

On Bloomberg Billionaires Index List 2022, Tesla Chief Elon Musk has a net worth of $251 billion while the Amazon founder and the CEO of Amazon-Jeff Bezos- has a total worth of $153 billion. As per the Bloomberg Report, this is also the first time that an Asian has made the list of the top three wealthiest people in the world.

Gautam Adani, last week made headlines with the announcement that the Adani firms are set to acquire 29 percent stakes in NDTV, one of India’s top news networks. However, as per the network, the deal is subject to market regulator SEBI’s nod.

Who is Gautam Adani?

Gautam Adani is the co-founder of the Adani Group, which is the largest port operator in the country. Gautam Adani’s Adani Group is also said to be the largest coal trader in India. Revenue of $5.3 billion was reported by Adani Enterprises in March 31, 2021, as per the Bloomberg Profile of Asia’s richest person highlights.

Bloomberg Billionaires Index 2022 List

Rank

Name

Net Worth

1

Elon Musk

$251 billion

2

Jeff Bezos

$153 billion

3

Gautam Adani

$137 billion

4

Bernard Arnault

$136 billion

5

Bill Gates

$117 billion

6

Warren Buffett

$100 billion

7

Larry Page

$100 billion

8

Sergey Brin

$95.8 billion

9

Steve Ballmer

$93.7 billion

10

Larry Ellison

$93.3 billion

11

Mukesh Ambani

$91.9 billion

12

Carlos Slim

71.1 billion

13

Zhong Shanshan

$70.8 billion

14

Francoise Bettencourt Meyers

$69.3 billion

15

Charles Koch

$67.7 billion

16

Julia Flesher Koch and Family

$67.6 billion

17

Jim Walton

$61.6 billion

18

Rob Walton

$61.1 billion

19

Alice Walton

$59.4 billion

20

Mark Zuckerberg

$59.4 billion

Note: The rankings are as of August 30, 2022

FAQ

Gautam Adani is on which position on Bloomberg Billionaires Index 2022 list?

Gautam Adani is on the third position and has now become the world's third richest person.

As per Bloomberg Index, what is the net worth of Gautam Adani?

The current net worth of Gautam Adani is $137 billion.

Who is the richest person in the world 2022?

Elon Musk is the richest person in the world with $251 billion net worth.
