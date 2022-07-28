Richest women in India 2022: Kotak Private Banking and Hurun India launched the third edition of the Leading Wealthy Women List on July 27, 2022, based on the net worth of women as of December 31, 2021. As per the list of richest women in India, HCL Technologies’ Chairperson Roshni Nadar Malhotra is the country’s richest woman for a second time in a row, with a net worth of Rs. 84,330 crores.

Falguni Nayar, who followed Malhotra in the second place on the list of richest women in India, overtook Kiran Mazumdar Shaw, Chairperson of Biocon, to become the richest self-made woman with a wealth of Rs. 57,520 crores. Falguni Nayar is the founder and CEO of beauty e-commerce platform Nykaa.

The list of 100 richest women in India accounts for only Indian women, defined as born or brought up in the country, who are actively managing their business or are self-made. Notably, the cumulative wealth of these 100 women have increased 53 percent in a year to Rs. 4.16 lakh crores in 2021 from Rs. 2.72 lakh crores in 2020. They now contribute 2% of India’s nominal GDP.

Notably, in the list of Richest Women in India 2022, the highest number of entrants are from the Delhi-National Capital Region at 25, followed by Mumbai (21) and Hyderabad (12). Kanika Tekriwal of Bhopal-based Jetsetgo is the youngest on the list with a 50 percent increase in wealth at Rs. 420 crores.

Top 20 Richest Women in India

Rank Name Company Net Worth (INR) 1 Roshni Nadar Malhotra HCL 84,330 crores 2 Falguni Nayar Nykaa 57,520 crores 3 Kiran Mazumdar Shaw Biocon 29,030 crores 4 Nilima Motaparti Divi’s Laboratories 28,180 crores 5 Radha Vembu Zoho 26, 260 crores 6 Leena Gandhi Tewari USV 24,280 crores 7 Anu Aga and Meher Pudumjee Thermax 14, 530 crores 8 Neha Narkhede Confluent 13, 380 crores 9 Vandana Lal Dr Lal PathLabs 6,810 crores 10 Renu Munjal Hero FinCorp 6,620 crores 11 Ameera Shah MetroPolis Healthcare 5,950 crores `12 Neerja Sethi Syntel 5,750 crores 13 Mahima Datla Biological E. 5,530 crores 14 Indra Nooyi PepsiCo 5,040 crores 15 Suneeta Reddy Apollo Hospitals Enterprise 4,760 crores 16 Divya Gokulnath BYJU's 4,550 crores 17 Jagruti Sandeep Engineer Astral 3,830 crores 18 Sucharitha Reddy Apollo Sindoori Hotels 3,700 crores 19 Vinita Gupta Lupin 3,640 crores 20 Mallika Srinivasan TAFE 3,110 crores

Kotak Private Banking Hurun Leading Wealthy Women 2021

The list of the richest women in India published by Hurun report in collaboration with Kotak Private Banking is the third annual list of India's wealthiest women entrepreneurs and professional managers. The wealth calculations for the richest women in India list are based on a snapshot taken on December 31, 2021.

In comparison to the last list of wealthiest women in India, the cut-off for the latest one has tripled. The entrants in the list came from four countries and 29 cities. A total of 48 individuals, up from 10, are worth Rs. 1,000 crores or more. Pharmaceuticals, Healthcare, and consumer goods were the sectors with the greater numbers of individuals making it to the list.

