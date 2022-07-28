List of Richest Women in India 2022

On the list of richest women in India, HCL Technologies’ Chairperson Roshni Nadar Malhotra has acquired first place as the richest woman for a second time in a row, with a net worth of Rs. 84,330 crores. Check complete list below.
List of Richest women in India
List of Richest women in India

Richest women in India 2022: Kotak Private Banking and Hurun India launched the third edition of the Leading Wealthy Women List on July 27, 2022, based on the net worth of women as of December 31, 2021. As per the list of richest women in India, HCL Technologies’ Chairperson Roshni Nadar Malhotra is the country’s richest woman for a second time in a row, with a net worth of Rs. 84,330 crores.

Falguni Nayar, who followed Malhotra in the second place on the list of richest women in India, overtook Kiran Mazumdar Shaw, Chairperson of Biocon, to become the richest self-made woman with a wealth of Rs. 57,520 crores. Falguni Nayar is the founder and CEO of beauty e-commerce platform Nykaa.

The list of 100 richest women in India accounts for only Indian women, defined as born or brought up in the country, who are actively managing their business or are self-made. Notably, the cumulative wealth of these 100 women have increased 53 percent in a year to Rs. 4.16 lakh crores in 2021 from Rs. 2.72 lakh crores in 2020. They now contribute 2% of India’s nominal GDP.

Notably, in the list of Richest Women in India 2022, the highest number of entrants are from the Delhi-National Capital Region at 25, followed by Mumbai (21) and Hyderabad (12). Kanika Tekriwal of Bhopal-based Jetsetgo is the youngest on the list with a 50 percent increase in wealth at Rs. 420 crores.

Top 20 Richest Women in India

Rank

Name

Company

Net Worth (INR)

1

Roshni Nadar Malhotra

HCL

84,330 crores

2

Falguni Nayar

Nykaa

57,520 crores

3

Kiran Mazumdar Shaw

Biocon

29,030 crores

4

Nilima Motaparti

Divi’s Laboratories

28,180 crores

5

Radha Vembu

Zoho

26, 260 crores

6

Leena Gandhi Tewari

USV

24,280 crores

7

Anu Aga and Meher Pudumjee

Thermax

14, 530 crores

8

Neha Narkhede

Confluent

13, 380 crores

9

Vandana Lal

Dr Lal PathLabs

6,810 crores

10

Renu Munjal

Hero FinCorp

6,620 crores

11

Ameera Shah

MetroPolis Healthcare

5,950 crores

`12

Neerja Sethi

Syntel

5,750 crores

13

Mahima Datla

Biological E. 

5,530 crores

14

Indra Nooyi

PepsiCo

5,040 crores

15

Suneeta Reddy

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise

4,760 crores

16

Divya Gokulnath

BYJU's 

4,550 crores

17

Jagruti Sandeep Engineer

Astral

3,830 crores

18

Sucharitha Reddy

Apollo Sindoori Hotels

3,700 crores

19

Vinita Gupta

Lupin

3,640 crores

20

Mallika Srinivasan

TAFE

3,110 crores

Kotak Private Banking Hurun Leading Wealthy Women 2021

The list of the richest women in India published by Hurun report in collaboration with Kotak Private Banking is the third annual list of India's wealthiest women entrepreneurs and professional managers. The wealth calculations for the richest women in India list are based on a snapshot taken on December 31, 2021. 

In comparison to the last list of wealthiest women in India, the cut-off for the latest one has tripled. The entrants in the list came from four countries and 29 cities. A total of 48 individuals, up from 10, are worth Rs. 1,000 crores or more. Pharmaceuticals, Healthcare, and consumer goods were the sectors with the greater numbers of individuals making it to the list. 

What is Pink Diamond and where it is unearthed for the first time in 300 years?

FAQ

As per Leading Wealthy Women List 2021, who is India's richest woman?

HCL Technologies’ Chairperson Roshni Nadar Malhotra is the country’s richest woman for a second time in a row, with a net worth of Rs. 84,330 crores.

Entrepreneur Falguni Nayar is the CEO and founder of which beauty e-commerce platform?

Falguni Nayar is the CEO and Founder of popular beauty e-commerce platform Nykaa.

In the list of Richest Women in India, the highest number of entrants are from which region of the country?

The highest number of entrants in the list of richest women in India are from National Capital Region (25) followed by Mumbai (21) and Hyderabad (12).

Who is the youngest on the list of richest women in India?

Kanika Tekriwal, 32-yeard old, of Bhopal-based Jetsetgo is the youngest on the list with a 50 percent increase in wealth at Rs. 420 crores.
Jagran Play
रोमांचक गेम्स खेलें और जीतें एक लाख रुपए तक कैश
अभी खेलें
ludo_expresssnakes_ladderLudo miniCricket smash
ludo_expresssnakes_ladderLudo miniCricket smash
Get the latest General Knowledge and Current Affairs from all over India and world for all competitive exams.
Comment ()

Post Comment

8 + 6 =
Post
Disclaimer: Comments will be moderated by Jagranjosh editorial team. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant will not be published. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

    Related Categories

      Next