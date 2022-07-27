What is Pink Diamond and where it is unearthed for the first time in 300 years?

Largest Pink Diamond: The miners in Angola have unearthed a rare pure pink diamond that is believed to be the largest found in 300 years. The 170-carat Pink Diamond, dubbed Lulo Rose, was discovered at Lulo Mine in Angola’s diamond-rich northeast and is among the largest pink diamonds ever found. Pink diamonds belong to a subcategory called color diamonds. It is not yet sure why they are pink in color, however, the prevailing explanation is that it is because of the shear pressure during formation. As per the Angolan Government, this record and spectacular pink diamond recovered from Lulo continue to showcase Angola as an important player on the world stage.

What is Pink Diamond?

Pink diamond is a type of diamond that has a pink color. Even though the source of the pink color in these diamonds is greatly debated in the gemological world, it is most commonly attributed to plastic deformation that these diamonds undergo during their formation.

The pink diamonds belong to a subcategory of diamonds called color diamonds, the generic name for all the diamonds that exhibit any sort of color.

Miners in Angola have unearthed a rare pure pink diamond believed to be the largest found in 300 years.



A 170 carat pink diamond -- dubbed The Lulo Rose -- was discovered at Lulo mine in the country's diamond-rich northeasthttps://t.co/UuvaTXRBmW — AFP News Agency (@AFP) July 27, 2022

What is reason for pink color in Pink Diamond?

Numerous theories have been proposed as to how pink is formed in Pink Diamonds, The most prevailing theory is that pink is caused when the Pink Diamond is subjected to shear pressure during its formation.

A similar theory is also being tested on the Pink Diamonds that originated in the Argyle Mine in Kimberely, Western Australia. This theory proposes that a seismic shock propelled the colorless diamonds to the surface and altered their molecular structure, causing them to appear pink.

Pink Diamond: Where it has been discovered in 300 years?

The rare pure Pink Diamond unearthed in Angola is believed to be the largest of its kind found in 300 years. It is a Type IIa diamond, which is one of the rarest and purest forms of natural stones.

Although the Lulo Rose would have to be cut and polished to realize its true value, in a process that can see a stone lose 50 percent of its weight, similar pinks diamonds have sold for record-breaking prices.

The 59.6 carats Pink Star was sold at a Hong Kong auction in 2017 for 71.2 million US dollars. It still remains the most expensive diamond ever sold.

Commonwealth Games 2022: Check History, Schedule & List of Indian Medal Winners

APJ Abdul Kalam Biography: Inventions, Achievements, Death Date, Quotes, Full Name, Education & other details