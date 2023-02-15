Who is Javed Khan Amrohi? DOB, Age, Film Career, Awards, Wife, Family, Death & more

On Tuesday, Javed Khan Amrohi, Ram Singh of Lagaan, and a vital participant in the Indian People's Theatre Association (IPTA) departed for his heavenly home. Javed, according to news reports, spent a year in bed due to a respiratory condition. He was receiving care at Surya Nursing Home when he passed away at the age of 73 from lung failure.

Gutted to hear about #JavedKhanAmrohi Bhai’s demise. This seems to be a season of farewell. 💔💐



Condolences to his family, friends, colleagues @iptamumbai 🙏🏽#Nukkadd #Lagaan, and so on and so forth. pic.twitter.com/FpV17XMRO8 — Danish Husain । دانش حُسین । दानिश हुसैन (@DanHusain) February 14, 2023

A painful loss to the world of cinema, #JavedKhanAmrohi will forever be in our hearts. Heartfelt condolences to the family. Rest in peace! 🙏 — Suniel Shetty (@SunielVShetty) February 14, 2023

So tragic to learn of Javed Khan Amrohi’s demise. . He was one of our finest actors of IPTA . Heartfelt condolences to family and friends pic.twitter.com/tRIWXK3Co8 — Azmi Shabana (@AzmiShabana) February 14, 2023

Who was Javed Khan Amrohi?

Born and raised in Mumbai, Javed Khan Amrohi was an Indian actor who worked in both film and television. The graduate of the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) began his professional career through theatre. In more than 150 movies and almost a dozen television programs, he played a number of small but crucial supporting roles. His most notable performance was in the Academy Award-nominated film Lagaan: Once Upon a Time in India (2001).

Name Javed Khan Amrohi Date Of Birth March 24, 1949 Age 73 Profession Actor First Film Jalta Badan Marital Status Married Spouse Not Known Kids One Daughter & One Son Net Worth Between $1M – $5M Awards & Recognition Nominated for Academy Award for Best Actor in 2001 for the film 'Lagaan' Date of Death 14 Feb 2023 Death Reason Lung Failure

Shubman Gill Biography: Birth, Age, Height, Century, Highest Score, Records, Awards & More

About his Film and Television Career

In the television series Nukkad from the 1980s, Javed Amrohi played the role of a barber named Karim and quickly rose to fame. Javed has also appeared in TV series like Ghar Jamai (1997) as a hotel receptionist, Shaktimaan (1998) as a thief, Vishnu Puraan (2000) as Rishi Vishwamitra, and Powder (2010) as Attorney Siddiqui. In 1984, due to his extreme popularity, he was given a small part in the music video for the movie Duniya.

He made his Bollywood debut in the 1973 movie Jalte Badan before moving on to the roles of Chandu in Naram-Garam (1981), Manglu in Ram Teri Ganga Maili (1985), a police officer in Ek Ladka Ek Ladki (1992), Ram Singh in Lagaan (2001), a havaldar in Phir Hera Pheri (2006), and Dhoom Dadakka in 2007. (2008). Laadla, Ishq, and Hum Hain Rahi Pyaar Ke are just a few of the well-known movies in which he also made an appearance. His most recent listed acting role was Pakya from the 1991 film Sadak in the sequel Sadak 2 (2020).

He also appeared on screen alongside well-known actors like Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, Rajesh Khanna, Rishi Kapoor, Aamir Khan, Govind, Shahrukh Khan, and Amitabh Bachchan during his film career.

He eventually stopped performing, though, and began teaching acting. He served the IPTA as director and general secretary while also being an active member of the group. He also served as an instructor at Mumbai's Zee Institute of Media Arts, which is affiliated with Zee TV. The wife, son, and daughter of the late actor Javed Khan Amrohi remain.

Sarojini Naidu Birth Anniversary: Early Life, Marriage, Education, Political & Writing Career, Death, Legacy, Quotes, and More