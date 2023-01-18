Shubman Gill Biography: Birth, Age, Height, Century, Highest Score, Records, Awards & More

The youngest cricketer to record a double century, Shubman Gill, has our hearts and screens filled with love and prayers. The most recent batsman to emerge from India's familial batting production line is Shubman Gill. He gained notoriety at the 2018 ICC U19 World Cup, where he batted third and assisted Prithvi Shaw to help India win a record-tying fourth world championship, scoring 418 runs at an average of 104.50. A favourite in the 2018 IPL auctions and the edition's Player of the Tournament, Gill was selected by Kolkata Knight Riders for INR 1.8 crore (USD 280,000).

Biography of Shubman Gill

Name Shubman Gill Nationality Indian Date Of Birth 8th September 1999 Age 23 Mother’s Name Keart Gill Father’s Name Lakhwinder Singh Education Manav Mangal Smart School, Mohali, Punjab Height 5ft 10-inch Profession Cricketer Batting Style Right-handed Bowling Style Right-arm off break Siblings Shaheen Gill (sister) Spouse Unmarried Net Worth $4 Million Instagram @shubmangill

Early Life

On September 8, 1999, Shubman Gill was born in Fazilka, Punjab. There were agricultural lands owned by his family. His father, a farmer named Lakhwinder Singh, had a dream of playing cricket but was unable to fulfill it. He decided to train Gill as a strong cricket player instead. He noticed his son's cricketing talent at a young age and was excited about the chance to improve it. Gill received coaching from his school for a while before joining Punjab Cricket Association Academy.

He scored an unbeaten double century in the Vijay Merchant Trophy on his Punjab Under-16 state debut. In the Punjab Inter-District Under-16 competition in 2014, he scored 351 runs and shared a record opening stand with Nirmal Singh of 587 runs.

Domestic Career

In the 2016–17 Vijay Hazare Trophy, Gill made his List A debut for Punjab while batting one down. Later, in the 2017–18 Ranji Trophy against Bengal, he made his first-class debut while batting as an opener, scoring his first half-century before stepping it up the very next game with a first-class century against Services.

He was chosen as the India Blue team's captain for the 2019–20 Duleep Trophy in August of that year. Gill was chosen as the captain of the India C team for the 2019–20 Deodhar Trophy in October 2019. He led a team in the competition as the youngest cricketer ever in November 2019. He broke Virat Kohli's record set in the 2009–10 season when he was 21 years and 124 days old, whereas Gill was just 20 years and 57 days old.

Gill left the Kolkata Knight Riders before the 2022 IPL auction and was selected by the Gujarat Titans team, which had just been established. Later, Gill was hired by Glamorgan in September 2022 as their foreign player for the remaining 2022 County Championship campaign. At his debut, he played against Worcestershire.

International Career

Gill was part of India's U-19 team to defeat England U-19 in a series in February 2017. He was appointed vice-captain of India's team for the 2018 Under-19 Cricket World Cup in December 2017.

Later, he made his One Day International (ODI) cricket debut on January 31, 2019, against New Zealand in the fourth ODI of the series at Hamilton's Seddon Park. He was once more selected for India's Test team in February 2020, this time for their series against New Zealand.

On December 26, 2020, Gill made his Test debut for India against Australia, aiding India in a comeback victory in the second game of the series. He scored 91 runs in the fourth Test at the Gabba to help India win the series.

Batting Statistics

Format Match Inn NO Runs HS Ave BF SR Test 13 25 2 736 110 32.00 1276 57.68 ODI 18 18 3 894 139 59.60 862 103.71 T20I 3 3 0 58 46 19.33 44 131.81 IPL 74 71 12 1900 96 32.2 1517 125.25

Bowling Statistics

Format Match Inn Balls Runs Wkts BBI BBM ECON Test 13 - - - - - - - ODI 18 - - - - - - - T20I 3 - - - - - - - IPL 74 - - - - - - -

Shubman Gill's Personal Life

Shubman Gill was born to Lakhwinder Singh and Keart Gill. He was born in the village of Chak Jaimal Singh Wala, or Chak Khere Wala, which is located close to Jalalabad in the Punjabi district of Fazilka. Shaheen Gill, Shubman Gill's sister, is his name. According to his father, Gill has a continuing interest in farming that dates back to his early years. Shubman Gill feels an intense emotional bond with his farm and village.

Youngest cricketer to lead a side in the Deodhar Trophy

Leading scorer for Punjab in 2018-19 Ranji Trophy (728)

Leading run-scorer for India in 2018 U-19 WC (372)

He is the youngest cricketer to score a double century in ODI cricket.

Century Record

Gill recorded a double century in a first-class game for an Indian team in August 2019 at the age of 19.

On August 22, 2022, Gill hit an ODI century for India against Zimbabwe in Harare.

Gill recorded his first century in a Test on December 16, 2022, against Bangladesh before being out for 110 runs.

On January 3, 2023, Gill played in his first Twenty20 match against Sri Lanka. In five balls, he scored seven runs.

Gill became the fifth Indian batsman to hit a double century on January 18, 2023, when he scored a double century against New Zealand.

Awards

2019 IPL Emerging player of the Tournament

Player of the Tournament in the 2018 U19 WC

Gill continued his outstanding form and slammed 208 off 149 balls in the first ODI between India and New Zealand in Hyderabad after India won the toss and chose to bat first.