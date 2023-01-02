Who was Satyendra Nath Bose? Find Out About The Mathematician and Physicist here!

The Bengali Mathematician Satyendra Nath Bose was born on 1 January 1894 and was an expert in mathematics and physics. He also specialized in theoretical physics.

Best known for his work on quantum mechanics in the early 1920s, he developed the foundation for Bose statistics and the theory of the Bose condensate.

Bose was awarded India's second-highest civilian award and the Padma Vibhushan in 1954 by the Government of India.

The class of particles that obey Bose statistics, bosons, was named after Bose by Paul Dirac.

The mathematician also had a broad range of interests in various fields, including physics, mathematics, chemistry, biology, mineralogy, philosophy, arts, literature, and music.

Bose contributed to many research and development committees in sovereign India.

Satyendra Nath Bose, a theoretical physicist, is known for his contributions towards the foundation of Bose-Einstein statistics. He was awarded the Padma Vibhushan for his contributions in the field of science. pic.twitter.com/FIA6Kt6v68 — Congress (@INCIndia) January 1, 2020

ALSO READ: Today In History, 2 January: What Happened On This Day

Satyendra Nath Bose: Timeline

TIME EVENT 1894 The Mathematician was born on January 1 1915 Graduated with an M.sc. from the Presidency College in Calcutta. 1918 to 1956 Involved in the production of scientific publications. 1924 Impressed Albert Einstein through Bose's Planck's Law and Hypothesis of Light Quanta. 1926 Made the Head of the Department of Physics at Dhaka. 1937 Rabindranath Tagore dedicated Visva-Parichay, his only book on science to Bose. 1954 The Government of India honored him with Padma Vibhushan. 1958 Was nominated as a member of the Rajya Sabha after becoming a member of the Royal Society. 1959 Was appointed as the National Professor for 15 years. 1974 Passed away in his Birthplace Calcutta on February 4.

Satyendra Nath Bose: Early Life And Education

The Bengali Mathematician and physicist Satyendra Nath Bose was Born on January 1, 1894, in Calcutta (now Kolkata).

Best known for his work with Albert Einstein on a theory about the gas-like properties of electromagnetic radiation, Bose has contributed to many development committees in sovereign India.

Regarded as an exemplary student Throughout his time in high school and college, Bose graduated with an M.Sc. in mixed mathematics from the Presidency College in Calcutta in 1915.

He also went on to teach at the University of Dacca (1921–45) before returning to Calcutta,

Satyendra Nath Bose: Career

Bose was involved in the production of numerous scientific publications from 1918 to 1956

This was a stepping stone in the advancement of statistical mechanics, the understanding of the ionosphere’s electromagnetic properties, the theories of X-ray crystallography and thermo luminescence, as well as unification field theory.

Albert Einstein asked Bose to collaborate with him as he was impressed by Bose’s Planck’s Law and the Hypothesis of Light Quanta (1924),

Bose founded quantum statistics in 1924 when he discovered a new method of deriving Planck’s radiation law.

Bose was then made Head of the Department of Physics at Dhaka University in 1926.

In 1937, Rabindranath Tagore dedicated his only book on science, Visva–Parichay to Bose.

In 1954, the Government of India honored him with the Padma Vibhushan.

Bose became a Fellow of the Royal Society and was nominated as a member of the Rajya Sabha in 1958.

Bose was also appointed as the National Professor, a position he has held for 15 years since 1959.

Awards And Achievements

Padma Vibhushan

Fellow of the Royal Society

Scientific career

Fields

Physics

Quantum Mechanics

Mathematics

Institutions

University of Calcutta

University of Dhaka

Visva-Bharati

Academic advisors

Jagadish Chandra Bose

Prafulla Chandra Ray

Doctoral students

Purnima Sinha

Partha Ghose

Siva Brata Bhattacherjee

Other notable students

Mani Lal Bhaumik

Lilabati Bhattacharjee

Asima Chatterjee

Ratan Lal Brahmachary

ALSO READ: Who is Sargam Koushal? Mrs World Winner 2022