Who is Sargam Koushal? Mrs. World Winner 2022

On December 17, 2022, Sargam Koushal was crowned Mrs. World at a Saturday evening ceremony held at Westgate Las Vegas Resort and Casino. She was presented the title by Mrs. World 2021 winner Shaylyn Ford of the U.S.

Sargam brought the crown back after 21 years of beating contestants from 63 countries. The first runner-up was Mrs. Polynesia while Mrs. Canada was the second.

The name of the Mrs. India pageant winner was plastered on its official Instagram page on Sunday

“The long wait is over, it’s after 21 years we have the CROWN back!” read the post.





“We’ve got the crown back after 21-22 years. I’m so excited. Love you India, love you world,” Mrs. Koushal said.

Sargam Koushal: Know her

Born on 17 September 1990, the 32-year-old was born in Jammu, India.

The Indian Teacher and model is married to Adi Koushal, an Indian Navy Officer.

Sargam is the daughter of GS Kaushal and Reema Khajuria. She also has a younger brother named Manthal Kaushal.

Aditi Govitrikar, the actor-model who brought the Mrs. India crown to India in 2001, also shared a congratulatory message on the unverified page of the Mrs. World pageant.

The first Mrs. World beauty pageant for married women was launched in 1984.

Sargam is now aiming to win the 2023 pageant as well, and is already preparing for her victory along with the country still celebrating her success.

