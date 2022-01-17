List of Mrs World Winners (1984-2022)

JagranJosh Education Awards 2022 - Nominations Open!

Mrs Sri Lanka Rosy Senanayake became the first Mrs World in 1984 while Aditi Govitrikar is the first and only Mrs World from India who was crowned in 2001. Mrs American Shaylyn Ford is the reigning Mrs World who was crowned in the recently concluded Mrs World 2022 pageant. Check the complete list of Miss World winners from 1984 to 2021 below.
Year

Country

Winner

Location

2021

United States

Shaylyn Ford

Las Vegas, Nevada, United States

2020

Ireland

Kate Schneider (Assumed)

Sri Lanka

Caroline Jurie (Resigned)

2019

Vietnam

Jennifer Lê

2018

Hong Kong

Alice Lee Giannetta

Johannesburg, South Africa

2017

Pru

Guiliana Miryam Zevallos

Incheon, South Korea

2016

South Africa

Candice Abrahams

Dongguan, China

2014

Belarus

Marina Alekseichik

Maryland, United States

2013

United States

Kaley Sparling

Canton, China

2011

United States

April Lufriu

Orlando, Florida, United States

2009

Russia

Victoria Radochinskaya

Vũng Tàu, Vietnam

2008

Ukraine

Natalia Shmarenkova

Kaliningrad, Russia

2007

United States

Diane Tucker

Sochi, Russia

2006

Russia

Sofia Arzhakovskaya

Saint Petersburg, Russia

2005

Israel

Sima Bakhar

Aamby Valley City, India

2003

Thailand

Suzanna Vichinrut

Las Vegas, Nevada, United States

2002

United States

Nicole Brink

2001

India

Aditi Govitrikar

2000

United States

Starla Stanley

Honolulu, Hawaii, United States

1999

United States

Starla Kay Stanley

Jerusalem, Israel

1995

Costa Rica

Marisol Soto de Volio

San José, Costa Rica

1989

Peru

Lucila Boggiano

Las Vegas, Nevada, United States

1988

United States

Pamela Nail

Honolulu, Hawaii, United States

1987

New Zealand

Barbara Riley

San José, Costa Rica

1986

Colombia

Astrid de Navia

Honolulu, Hawaii, United States

1984

Sri Lanka

Rosy Senanayake

Queensland, Australia

About Mrs World 

Mrs World is an international beauty pageant for married women. It has its roots in Mrs America, first of its kind beauty pageant that celebrated the uniqueness of the married woman, her family and her community. 

From 1984 to 1987, the beauty pageant was known as Mrs Woman of the World and was changed to Mrs World in 1988. It is to be noted that no competition was held in 1985, 1990, 1991, 1992, 1993, 1994, and 2021. 

Over the years, Mrs. World snowballed into the biggest marital pageant in the world and features directors in 80 countries. Mrs American Shaylyn Ford is the reigning Mrs World 2022. 

 
 
 
 
 
