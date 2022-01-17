List of Mrs World Winners (1984-2022): Mrs American Shaylyn Ford was crowned Mrs World 2022 while Mrs Jordan Jaclyn Stapp and Mrs UAE Debanjali Kamstra were the runner ups at the recently concluded Mrs World 2022 beauty pageant held in Las Vegas, United States. India's representative at the event, Mrs India World 2021 Navdeep Kaur bagged the Best National Costume award.

Mrs Sri Lanka Rosy Senanayake became the first Mrs World in 1984 while Aditi Govitrikar is the first and only Mrs World from India who was crowned in 2001. Check the complete list of Miss World winners from 1984 to 2021 below.

List of Mrs World Winners (1984-2022)

Year Country Winner Location 2021 United States Shaylyn Ford Las Vegas, Nevada, United States 2020 Ireland Kate Schneider (Assumed) Sri Lanka Caroline Jurie (Resigned) 2019 Vietnam Jennifer Lê 2018 Hong Kong Alice Lee Giannetta Johannesburg, South Africa 2017 Pru Guiliana Miryam Zevallos Incheon, South Korea 2016 South Africa Candice Abrahams Dongguan, China 2014 Belarus Marina Alekseichik Maryland, United States 2013 United States Kaley Sparling Canton, China 2011 United States April Lufriu Orlando, Florida, United States 2009 Russia Victoria Radochinskaya Vũng Tàu, Vietnam 2008 Ukraine Natalia Shmarenkova Kaliningrad, Russia 2007 United States Diane Tucker Sochi, Russia 2006 Russia Sofia Arzhakovskaya Saint Petersburg, Russia 2005 Israel Sima Bakhar Aamby Valley City, India 2003 Thailand Suzanna Vichinrut Las Vegas, Nevada, United States 2002 United States Nicole Brink 2001 India Aditi Govitrikar 2000 United States Starla Stanley Honolulu, Hawaii, United States 1999 United States Starla Kay Stanley Jerusalem, Israel 1995 Costa Rica Marisol Soto de Volio San José, Costa Rica 1989 Peru Lucila Boggiano Las Vegas, Nevada, United States 1988 United States Pamela Nail Honolulu, Hawaii, United States 1987 New Zealand Barbara Riley San José, Costa Rica 1986 Colombia Astrid de Navia Honolulu, Hawaii, United States 1984 Sri Lanka Rosy Senanayake Queensland, Australia

About Mrs World

Mrs World is an international beauty pageant for married women. It has its roots in Mrs America, first of its kind beauty pageant that celebrated the uniqueness of the married woman, her family and her community.

From 1984 to 1987, the beauty pageant was known as Mrs Woman of the World and was changed to Mrs World in 1988. It is to be noted that no competition was held in 1985, 1990, 1991, 1992, 1993, 1994, and 2021.

Over the years, Mrs. World snowballed into the biggest marital pageant in the world and features directors in 80 countries. Mrs American Shaylyn Ford is the reigning Mrs World 2022.

