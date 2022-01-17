List of Mrs World Winners (1984-2022)
List of Mrs World Winners (1984-2022): Mrs American Shaylyn Ford was crowned Mrs World 2022 while Mrs Jordan Jaclyn Stapp and Mrs UAE Debanjali Kamstra were the runner ups at the recently concluded Mrs World 2022 beauty pageant held in Las Vegas, United States. India's representative at the event, Mrs India World 2021 Navdeep Kaur bagged the Best National Costume award.
Mrs Sri Lanka Rosy Senanayake became the first Mrs World in 1984 while Aditi Govitrikar is the first and only Mrs World from India who was crowned in 2001. Check the complete list of Miss World winners from 1984 to 2021 below.
Year
Country
Winner
Location
2021
United States
Shaylyn Ford
Las Vegas, Nevada, United States
2020
Ireland
Kate Schneider (Assumed)
Sri Lanka
Caroline Jurie (Resigned)
2019
Vietnam
Jennifer Lê
2018
Hong Kong
Alice Lee Giannetta
Johannesburg, South Africa
2017
Pru
Guiliana Miryam Zevallos
Incheon, South Korea
2016
South Africa
Candice Abrahams
Dongguan, China
2014
Belarus
Marina Alekseichik
Maryland, United States
2013
United States
Kaley Sparling
Canton, China
2011
United States
April Lufriu
Orlando, Florida, United States
2009
Russia
Victoria Radochinskaya
Vũng Tàu, Vietnam
2008
Ukraine
Natalia Shmarenkova
Kaliningrad, Russia
2007
United States
Diane Tucker
Sochi, Russia
2006
Russia
Sofia Arzhakovskaya
Saint Petersburg, Russia
2005
Israel
Sima Bakhar
Aamby Valley City, India
2003
Thailand
Suzanna Vichinrut
Las Vegas, Nevada, United States
2002
United States
Nicole Brink
2001
India
Aditi Govitrikar
2000
United States
Starla Stanley
Honolulu, Hawaii, United States
1999
United States
Starla Kay Stanley
Jerusalem, Israel
1995
Costa Rica
Marisol Soto de Volio
San José, Costa Rica
1989
Peru
Lucila Boggiano
Las Vegas, Nevada, United States
1988
United States
Pamela Nail
Honolulu, Hawaii, United States
1987
New Zealand
Barbara Riley
San José, Costa Rica
1986
Colombia
Astrid de Navia
Honolulu, Hawaii, United States
1984
Sri Lanka
Rosy Senanayake
Queensland, Australia
About Mrs World
Mrs World is an international beauty pageant for married women. It has its roots in Mrs America, first of its kind beauty pageant that celebrated the uniqueness of the married woman, her family and her community.
From 1984 to 1987, the beauty pageant was known as Mrs Woman of the World and was changed to Mrs World in 1988. It is to be noted that no competition was held in 1985, 1990, 1991, 1992, 1993, 1994, and 2021.
Over the years, Mrs. World snowballed into the biggest marital pageant in the world and features directors in 80 countries. Mrs American Shaylyn Ford is the reigning Mrs World 2022.
